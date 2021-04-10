Weekend Back-To-Back Begins With Pistons

Just a week removed from facing the Pistons in Detroit in the last game of a four-game road trip, the Trail Blazers will return the favor, playing host to the Eastern Conference squad in the first game of a weekend back-to-back at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 65-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 40-19

DETROIT HOME: Pistons lead, 36-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-101, 3/31/21 (Detroit)

LAST DETROIT WIN: 99-90, 3/30/19 (Detroit)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 10 game against the Pistons will be the second and final matchup between Portland and Detroit this season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers won the first matchup between the two teams, 124-101, on March 31. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 33 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal. Jerami Grant paced the Pistons with 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 5-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks.

• Over 15 career games against Detroit, Damian Lillard holds averages of 23.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists, with his 5.2 boards being his highest average against any team.

• CJ McCollum added 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks at Detroit on March 31. In his only game against the Pistons during the 2019-20 season, McCollum scored a season-high 41 points and handed out a career-high 12 assists.

• Robert Covington finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3-PT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block against the Pistons on March 31.

• Hamidou Diallo recorded 19 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block against Portland on March 31. Diallo has finished in double-figures in all three games against the Trail Blazers this season (two with OKC).

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,976 career 3PM) is 13th on the NBA's all-time list for made three-pointers, two behind Joe Johnson (1,978) in 12th.

• CONNECTION: Pistons center Mason Plumlee spent the better part of two seasons with the Trail Blazers, appearing and start- ing in 136 games from 2015-2017. Plumlee averaged 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while with Portland.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #51 - Utah 122, Portland 103 — April 8, 2021, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Despite obtaining a three-point half-time lead, the Trail Blazers weren't able to hand Utah a third consecutive loss, as they fell 122-103 in Salt Lake City ... Portland outscored Utah 10-7 in transition ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Robert Covington finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks ... Enes Kanter had eight points, seven boards and two assists off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting (1-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), as well as five rebounds and four assists ... Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Game #50 - LA Clippers, Portland 116 — April 6, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

Portland wasn't able to overcome a 47-point first quarter out of the Clippers, eventually falling 133-116 to LA at STAPLES ... Portland had all five starters finish in double-figures for the seventh time this season ... Norman Powell recorded his highest scoring games as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 14-15 FT) and four rebounds ... CJ McCollum added 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Robert Covington had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter recorded 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting (3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks ... Damian Lillard had 11 points (2-14 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block ... Paul George led the Clippers with 36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block ... Kawhi Leonard added 29 points, 12 boards and seven assists.

Game #49 - Portland 133, Oklahoma City 85 — April 3, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder by 26 points in the third quarter, en route to a 133-105 victory over Oklahoma City at Moda Center ... Portland's 48 point margin of victory is tied for the second-largest in franchise history ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard added 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points on 6-of-13 from the field and pulled down 17 boards ... His 17 rebounds were tied for the most this season by a player off the bench ... Anfernee Simons had 16 points in 23 minutes off the bench ... Norman Powell scored 15 points to go with four rebounds and three steals ... Kenrich Williams led the Thunder with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists ... Tony Bradley added 14 points, eight boards and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

Jusuf Nurkic (injury management, right knee) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Saturday's game vs. Detroit.

As for the Pistons Mason Plumlee (concussion protocol) is questionable while Wayne Ellington (rest), Jerami Grant (right knee; soreness) and Rodney McGruder (right elbow; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.