Vintage Wade, Whiteside End Portland's Home Winning Streak

PORTLAND -- The last time the Trail Blazers played after an extended break, they turned in one of their best performances of the season and came away with a blowout victory.

Their second game after multiple days off didn't go nearly as well.

After a five-day hiatus, the Portland Trail Blazers returned to action Tuesday night and looked every bit like a team trying to shake off the rust in a 118-108 loss to the Miami Heat in front of a sellout crowd of 19,468 at the Moda Center.

“For whatever reason we didn’t seem to have a lot of pop for most of the game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I don’t know if it was the five days off or what, but it seemed pretty obvious most of the first three quarters, we just didn’t make the energy plays whether it was transition, or defensively in the first half, or extra effort plays."

The Trail Blazers are now 32-21 overall and 22-8 at home this season. The loss ends an eight-game home winning streak for the Trail Blazers and also secures the season-series sweep for the Heat.

After nearly a week without playing a game after besting the Utah Jazz 132-105 on January 30 at the Moda Center, one would hope the Trail Blazers would have been the more refreshed and energetic side Tuesday night versus a Heat team playing the first of a five-game Western Conference road trip. But Miami took it to the Blazers from the opening tip, going up by as many as nine points in the first quarter and 14 in the first half.

"They ran pretty much the same types of action for the whole game – pistol and hand-offs and stuff like that – and we kind of let them go where they wanted to go instead of sending them ways we wanted them to go and forcing them into the coverages that we wanted," said Damian Lillard. "That started from the beginning of the game so they got comfortable, made some shots, got confident."

Portland shot well enough from the field to stick around, but with the Heat shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the first half, the home team was lucky to go into the intermission trailing by seven.

But what little luck the Blazers had didn't carry over into the second half. The Heat led by 15 going into the fourth quarter behind strong performances from Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade. But when the Trail Blazers started the fourth by outscoring the Heat 21-7 to cut Miami's lead to 101-100, it looked as though perhaps the home team would finally win a game this season after trailing going into the fourth.

But that streak would continue thanks to the Heat holding the Trail Blazers to just eight points over the final seven minutes of the game to come away with a 10-point victory.

"We’ve never had that type of stretch where we don’t play for so long and the game kind of felt, the rhythm of it was a little weird and timing, everything like that – but we’re professionals," said Lillard. "Usually after a couple minutes, maybe a quarter, you snap back into it. It was just deeper than that for us. They played a little harder than we did. They got loose balls. They got extra possessions. They scored in transition and they’re even a team that scores in transition like that. Then like I said, they disrupted what we do. So I think that’s the hardest part to deal with, just knowing that we allowed them to do so much of what they wanted, they took away what we wanted."

TOP PERFORMERS

The Trail Blazers were led by CJ McCollum, who scored 11 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to go with five rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes. His seven three-pointers matched his career high. It was the third time in the last five games that McCollum scored at least 30 points, and the 10th time this season.

Jake Layman continued what qualifies as easily the best stretch of his two-plus seasons in the NBA, putting up a career-high 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes. His 11 made field goals is also a career-best. The 6-9 forward out of Maryland has now scored at least 20 points four times this season and has put up double figures in eight of his last 10 appearances.

Damian Lillard finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, though he shot just 5-of-15 from the field and 2-of-10 from three in 35 minutes.

Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with a double-double of 28 points on 11-of-12 shooting and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes.

Dwyane Wade, playing in his final game versus the Trail Blazers, didn't look like a player a few months away from retirement, going 9-of-17 from the field for 22 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes.

"The second half was like the first half in Miami," said Stotts of Wade's performance. "He made tough one-on-one shots, a little bit of everything. I think they’re an aggressive defensive team, they get into you. But I thought Wade’s shot-making from their offensive end really kept them in the game in the second half, kept us at bay.”

Josh Richardson added 18 points and James Johnson put up 15 to round out Miami's double-digit scorers.

• The Trail Blazers assisted on 30 of their 42 field goals. It was the fifth time this season that Portland recorded 30-plus assists. Miami assisted on 18 of its 45 field goals.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Heat on the fast break, 15-12. • The Trail Blazers connected on 15-of-39 three-pointers (38.5%) while Miami shot 7-of-22 from deep (31.8%).

• Portland shot 9-of-12 from the free throw line (75.0%) while the Heat were 21-of-25 from the stripe (84.0%).

• Portland’s bench scored 46 points and the Heat reserves contributed 51 points.

• The Trail Blazers began the fourth quarter on a 21-7 run, but were outscored 17-8 the rest of the game.

"Dwyane Wade likes playing against us, that's one thing." -- Terry Stotts

After playing just twice over the course of 10 days, the Trail Blazers thankfully have just one day off before facing the San Antonio Spurs in their second consecutive nationally-televised game. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.