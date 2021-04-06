Two-Game Trip Starts Tuesday Versus Clippers

After a quick stop at home for an all Moda Center back-to-back, the Trail Blazers had back out on the road for two games versus two of the top teams in the Western Conference. First up, the Trail Blazers head to L.A. to face the Clippers in the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 147-82

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-25

LOS ANGELES HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-57

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA)

LAST LOS ANGELES WIN: 128-105, 12/30/20 (LA)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (LA)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 6 game against the Clippers will be the second matchup between Portland and Los Angeles this season. The Clippers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LEADERS AT THE LINE: The Clippers (84.0%) and Trail Blazers (83.3%) are the two top teams in terms of FT% this season. The Trail Blazers have been perfect from the FT line five times this season, tied for the most such games in the league (PHX).

• LAST MEETING: The Clippers took the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 30, 128-105. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Kawhi Leonard paced the Clippers with 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block.

• Damian Lillard added 20 points (3-14 FG, 14-15 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Clippers on Dec. 30. Lillard recorded a career-high 18 boards against the Clippers on march 4, 2015 in Los Angeles.

• Carmelo Anthony had 15 points (3-5 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists at the Clippers on Dec. 30. Anthony has scored exactly 1,000 career points against the Clippers over 44 games. Anthony has scored at least 1,000 points against five teams (CHI, MIL, MIN, UTA).

• Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 27 points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers.

• Paul George scored 23 points on 8-of-15 from the field (4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals, good for one of his five double-doubles this season. George made a career-high 17 free-throws against Portland on March 7, 2019.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,972 career 3PM) is currently 14th on the all-time NBA list of made three-pointers. LeBron James is in 13th with 1,973, and Joe Johnson sits in 12th with 1,978. James and Lillard are third and fourth among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (3,620 career FGM) is 15 made field goals from passing Rasheed Wallace for 10th on the Trail Blazer's all-time list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #49 - Portland 133, Oklahoma City 85 — April 3, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder by 26 points in the third quarter, en route to a 133-105 victory over Oklahoma City at Moda Center ... Portland's 48 point margin of victory is tied for the second-largest in franchise history ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds and four assists ... Damian Lillard added 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals ... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points on 6-of-13 from the field and pulled down 17 boards ... His 17 rebounds were tied for the most this season by a player off the bench ... Anfernee Simons had 16 points in 23 minutes off the bench ... Norman Powell scored 15 points to go with four rebounds and three steals ... Kenrich Williams led the Thunder with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists ... Tony Bradley added 14 points, eight boards and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

Game #48 - Milwaukee 127, Portland 109 — April 2, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Antetokounmpo was 18-of-18 from inside the arc, and the Bucks handled the Trail Blazers, 127-109 at Moda Center ... The Trail Blazers made 20 or more three- pointers for the eighth time this season, breaking a tie with Milwaukee for the third-most in the NBA ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals ... Robert Covington was 6-of-11 from 3-PT range, finishing with 18 points and seven boards ... CJ McCollum added 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals ... Norman Powell had 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points, 11 rebounds and three assists ... Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee, tying a season- high with 47 points (18-21 FG, 11-13 FT) and 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks ... Jrue Holiday added 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and 10 assists.

Game #47 - Portland 124, Detroit 101 — March 31, 2021, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Portland outscored Detroit by 15 points in the final frame, capping a 124-101 victory over the Pistons in Detroit ... Portland had six players score in double-digits for the 13th time this season, improving to 10-3 in those games ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 33 points (9-19 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 10-11 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists ... CJ McCollum added 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks ... Robert Covington had 16 points on 6-of-8 from the field (4-5 3-PT), six boards and three steals ... Carmelo Anthony had 16 points and three boards off the bench ... Anthony is one FGM from tying Patrick Ew- ing for 16th all-time ... Normal Powell had 14 points, three rebounds and three steals ... Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 5-9 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three blocks ... Hamidou Diallo had 19 points and seven boards in his third game as a Piston ... Mason Plumlee added 18 points.

INJURY NOTES

After sitting out Saturday’s game versus Oklahoma City, Derrick Jones Jr. (right quad contusion) is probable for Tuesday’s game versus the Clippers. However, Jusuf Nurkic (right knee inflammation) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out.

As for the Clippers, Patrick Beverley (right knee; soreness) is questionable and Serge Ibaka (lower back; tightness) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.