Two-Game Trip Ends With Second Night Of Back-To-Back In Sacramento

After having a four-game winning streak snapped with a three-point loss to the Nuggets Sunday night in Denver, the Portland Trail Blazers finish off a two-game road trip with the second game of a back-to-back Monday night versus the Kings in Sacramento. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 132-78

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 86-18

AT THE KINGS: Kings lead, 60-46

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-108 (ot), 1/1/19 (Sacramento)

LAST KINGS WIN: 86-82, 11/17/17 (Sacramento)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Kings during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers brought in the new year with a victory, defeating the Kings in overtime, 113-108, in Sacramento on Jan. 1. Jusuf Nurkic stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points (5-10 FG, 14-16 FT), 23 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and fi ve blocks while Buddy Hield scored a game-high 27 points (11-23 FG, 5-8 3-PT) for the Kings to go with five rebounds, four assists and one block.

• CONTROLLING TEMPO: The Kings average 22.2 fast break points per game, which leads the NBA. Portland ranks 22nd in the league in fast break points, averaging 10.9 per game. Sacramento averages 104.7 possessions per game (2nd in NBA) while Portland averages 100.1 (19th in NBA).

• Damian Lillard had 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and six assists against the Kings on Jan. 1. He scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in eight straight games against Sacramento, including five games with at least 25 points.

• Seth Curry scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with one rebound and one assist against Sacramento on Jan. 1. In two career games against the Kings, Curry has averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.50 steals.

• CJ McCollum had 16 points (8-19 FG), one rebound, two assists and one block at Sacramento on Jan. 1. McCollum has averaged 15.3 points in his last three games at Sacramento, but scored at least 30 points in each of his three games in Sacramento prior to that.

• Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals against Portland on Jan. 1. He has averaged 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last four games against the Trail Blazers.

• Nemanja Bjelica recorded 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 1.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward/center Zach Collins was selected by the Kings with the 10th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft and then traded to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Sacramento forwards Justin Jackson and Harry Giles.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry played for the Kings during the 2015-16 season, averaging 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 44 games (nine starts).

INJURY NOTES

Maurice Harkless (left knee) is questionable; Caleb Swanigan (G League) and Wade Baldwin (G League) are out.

Sacramento has no injuries to report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.