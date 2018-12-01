Two-Game Texas Trip Starts Sunday With Spurs

After going 1-2 last week at home, the Portland Trail Blazers (13-9) hit the road for a two-game swing through the Lonestar State, which starts with a Sunday night tit versus the San Antonio Spurs (10-12) at AT&T Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 84-83

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 53-31

AT THE SPURS: Spurs lead, 53-30

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-108, 10/20/18 (Portland)

LAST SPURS WIN: 116-105, 4/7/18 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Spurs during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland shot 53.6% from the field and 46.9% from the three-point line in a 121-108 victory over the Spurs on Oct. 20. Damian Lillard led The Trail Blazers with 29 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 8-8 FT) and nine assists while DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and nine assists.

• ALL ON THE LINE: Portland (81.9% FT) and San Antonio (81.6% FT) are the second and third best free-throw-shooting teams in the NBA.

• In his last four games against the Spurs, Damian Lillard has averaged 28.8 points (50.0% FG, 43.8% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 16 of his 19 career games against San Antonio.

• CJ McCollum had 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists against the Spurs on Nov. 28. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games against San Antonio.

• Jusuf Nurkic posted 12 points (6-12 FG), eight rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes against San Antonio on Nov. 28. Nurkic has logged a double-double in two of his last three games against the Spurs.

• DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 25 points in eight of his last 10 games against the Trail Blazers. In those 10 games, DeRozan has averaged 29.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

• LaMarcus Aldridge recorded 12 points (6-13 FG), eight rebounds, five assists and one block at Portland on Nov. 28. Aldridge has averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 11 games against the Trail Blazers since signing with the Spurs ahead of the 2015-16 season.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge played his first nine NBA seasons with Portland (2006-2015), averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in 648 games (607 starts).

• CONNECTION: San Antonio guard Patty Mills and San Antonio forward Dante Cunningham both played for the Trail Blazers from 2009-11.

INJURY NOTES

Neither team has yet submitted injury reports for Sunday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.