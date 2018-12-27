Two-Game Series Versus Warriors Begins Thursday In Oakland

After coming off a loss to the Utah Jazz on Christmas night in Salt Lake City, the Portland Trail Blazers (19-15) will now face the Golden State Warriors (23-12) twice in as many games, with the first scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 123-103

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 82-30

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 73-41

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-108, 3/9/18 (Portland)

LAST WARRIORS WIN: 125-97, 11/23/18 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (GSW)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the second meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Golden State leads the season series, 1-0. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: Golden State beat the Trail Blazers, 125-97, at Oracle Arena on Nov. 23. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 23 points (9-24 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with two rebounds, eight assists and two steals while Kevin Durant paced the Warriors with 32 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks.

• In his last four games against the Warriors, Damian Lillard has averaged 33.5 points (43.9% FG, 39.0% 3-PT, 94.1% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.50 steals. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last eight games against Golden State.

• Jusuf Nurkic had 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals against the Warriors on Nov. 23. Nurkic has had a double-double in two of his last three games against Golden State.

• CJ McCollum recorded 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound and five assists in 36 minutes at Golden State on Nov. 23. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games against the Warriors. He connected on at least three three-pointers in five of those games as well.

• Klay Thompson scored 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting (4-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one assists and two steals against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 23. Thompson has scored at least 24 points in four of his last five games against Portland.

• In eight games against the Trail Blazers with the Warriors, Kevin Durant has averaged 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.00 blocks. He has scored 32-plus points in three straight games against Portland.

• Stephen Curry missed the Nov. 23 contest with a left groin strain. In his lone game against the Trail Blazers last season, Curry recorded 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Damian Lillard graduated from Oakland High School, located three miles away from Oracle Arena.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Golden State forward Andre Iguodala were teammate in Philadelphia from 2010-12.

• CONNECTION: Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the older brother of Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Thursday night's contest.

As for the Warriors, DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles) and Damian Jones (left pectoral) are out and Jacob Evans (left foot) is probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.