Two-Game Series Versus Grizzlies Starts Wednesday

At least the Trail Blazers will only need one scouting report for the next two games as they adjust on the fly to losing two starters to injury in less than a week.

The Trail Blazers continue their longest homestand of the season by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in the first game of a two-game series Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 51-40

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 28-17

MEMPHIS HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-135, 7/31/20 (Portland)

LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 104-111, 2/12/20 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 20 game against the Grizzlies is the first of three meetings between Portland and Memphis this season, with the second immediately following on Jan. 22. The third matchup will come in the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies split the season series in 2019-20, 1-1. The two organizations have split each of the past three seasons.

• Damian Lillard averaged 24.5 points (41.5% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in two games against Memphis last season. Lillard has finished with at least 20 points in each of his last five games against the Grizzlies.

• Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with seven rebounds and one assist against Memphis on Feb. 12 of last season.

• In two games last season opposite the Grizzlies, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.0 points (32.0% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Ja Morant averaged 21.0 points (35.6% FG, 8.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.0 steals. Portland was the only team Morant averaged 20+ points and 10+ assists against over his rookie season.

• Brandon Clarke averaged 24.0 points (86.4% FG, 76.9% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games against Portland last season, including a career-high 27 point performance on Feb. 12.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,828 career 3PM) is three three-pointers away from passing Chauncey Billups for 16th most in NBA history. Lillard is fifth among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard is 10 made free throws away from eclipsing his own franchise record for consecutive free throws made (64, March 12-30, 2018).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #14 - San Antonio 125, Portland 104 — Jan. 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers were unable to maintain a comeback attempt through the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Spurs, 124-104 at Moda Center... Portland recorded nine steals for the fifth time in their last seven games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists... It was his league leading eighth game with 30 or more points... Rodney Hood added a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists in his first start of the season... Carmelo Anthony contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals off the bench... Robert Covington had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes... DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists... LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting (1-2 FT) for the Spurs.

Game #13 - Portland 112, Atlanta 106 — Jan. 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Hawks, outscoring Atlanta by 13 in the second-half en route to a 112-106 victory at Moda Center... Portland extended their franchise-record of consecutive games with 12+ 3PM, sinking 15... Portland pulled down season-highs in both offensive and total rebounds... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists... It was Lillard's seventh games with 30+, which leads the NBA... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT) and three rebounds... Derrick Jones reached double figures for the first time as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 10 points and nine boards... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in his first start of the season... Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists... Clint Capela scored a season-high 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), to go with 15 boards and four blocks.

Game #12 - Indiana 111, Portland 87 — Jan. 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second game of their first back-to-back of the season, the Trail Blazers fell to the Pacers, 111-87 at Moda Center... Portland made 13 three-pointers, marking the 14 straight game with at least 12 3PM... Portland finished with a season-high 14 offensive rebounds... CJ McCollum scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists... McCollum tied Mychal Thompson for ninth on the Trail Blazers' all-time scoring list... Damian Lillard also finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-6 FT), while recording six rebounds and four assists... Derrick Jones Jr. tied a season-high with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting (1-1 3-PT), and had six rebounds and three blocks ... Carmelo Anthony added 10 points off the bench... Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes... Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 11 boards for the Pacers.

INJURY NOTES

CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Wednesday's game vs. Memphis.

For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee; meniscus surgery recovery), Jontay Porter (right knee; soreness), Jonas Valanciunas (health and safety protocols) and Justise Winslow (left hip; displacement) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.