Two-Day, Two-Game Trip Starts Tuesday In Houston

After getting wins in both games of a two-game homestand, the Trail Blazers will try to do the same thing away from home as they embark on a two-game, back-to-back series starting with the Rockets in Houston Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 109-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 51-45

AT THE ROCKETS: Rockets lead, 64-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 104-85, 10/30/18 (Houston)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 96-94, 4/5/18 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the second of three meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Rockets during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers led by as many as 28 points in a wire-to-wire, 104-85, victory over the Rockets in Houston on Oct. 30. Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic each scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers while Houston was paced by Chris Paul’s 17 points and nine assists.

• ON THE BOARDS: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in total rebounding percentage (52.5%) while the Rockets are 24th (48.1%). Portland averages 49.5 rebounds per game while Houston averages 40.9. The Trail Blazers are 15-5 this season when they outrebound their opponent.

• Damian Lillard had 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes against Houston on Oct. 30. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 16 of his 22 career games against the Rockets.

• CJ McCollum had 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block at Houston on Oct. 30. In his last four games at the Toyota Center, McCollum has averaged 21.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded a double-double of 22 points (7-10 FG, 8-10 FT) and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and a block against the Rockets on Oct. 30. In his last five games against Houston, Nurkic has averaged 16.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.20 blocks.

• James Harden missed the first meeting between the Trail Blazers and Rockets this season with a left hamstring injury. In three games against Portland last season, Harden averaged 38.0 points (53.7% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

• Chris Paul has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games against Portland. In those six games, Paul has averaged 26.0 points and 8.7 assists.

• Clint Capela recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 30.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Houston guard Eric Gordon were teammates on the LA Clippers in 2010-11 and with New Orleans from 2011-14.

• CONNECTION: Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni served as an assistant coach with the Trail Blazers during the 2000-01 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have yet to report any injuries for Tuesday night's contest.

For the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony (not with team), Vincent Edwards (G League), Brandon Knight (left knee) and Zhou Qi (left ankle) are out. Marquese Chriss (left ankle) is doubtful.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.