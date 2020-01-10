Trip Ends In Disappointing Fashion With Loss To Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Portland Trail Blazers finished a five-game road trip with a 116-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in front of an announced crowd of 13,720 Thursday night at the Target Center.

The Blazers are now 16-23 overall and 8-14 on the road this season. With the loss, Portland is tied for Sacramento for 10th in the Western Conference and finish the trip with a 2-3 record.

Though they've been on the road since before the start of the New Year, the Trail Blazers didn't look worse for wear in the first quarter of Thursday night's loss. They shot 48 percent from the field, made 5-of-9 three-point attempts and turned the ball over just three times.

And while they did get bested easily on the boards, a reoccurring issue thanks to injuries leaving the team of only one player taller than 6-8, Portland took a 34-28 lead into the second quarter.

But whether it was fatigue or something other issue, the game flipped on its ear in the second quarter. Portland managed to score just two points through the first six minutes and 13 second of the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves scored the first nine points of the quarter, which constituted the first part of a 16-2 run.

"The first quarter we scored the ball well and (Minnesota) had nine second chance points and I think that kept them in the game in the first quarter," said Trail Blazers head caoch Terry Stotts. "Second quarter our offense was pretty poor. We didn’t have an assist in the quarter, didn’t make shots, didn’t pass the ball well."

The Blazers were eventually outscored 31-13 in the quarter while shooting 6-of-22 from the field and 1-of-8 from three. Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington combined for more points between the two of them in the quarter (16) than the Blazers scored as a team.

Despite their offensive ineptitude in the second quarter, the Blazers trailed by a manageable 12 points going into the intermission. But it wouldn't stay manageable for long into the third quarter. The Timberwolves scored the first six points of the half and took their first 20-point lead on a Gorge Dieng layup with 9:18 to play in the third.

With the Blazers never able to muster any kind of rally, the Timberwolves went up by as many as 27 in the third quarter and took a 100-74 lead into the fourth. And at that point, the last 12 minutes were an exercise in making the final score look slightly more competitive before boarding a flight back to Portland.

"We didn’t shoot the ball well after the first quarter," said Lillard. "We didn’t have much of a presence defensively, like we needed to. You know, that edge and that energy just wasn’t there. After a solid first quarter you think that you are going to carry it over to the second and we just didn’t. It just turned into a rough night and we just didn’t have it like we needed to tonight."

The Blazers were led by Damian Lillard, who went 6-of-17 from the field for 20 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes.

Hassan Whiteside, who played despite an upper respiratory illness that kept him from participating in shootaround Thursday morning, went for 15 points and 14 rebounds while also blocking two shots in 28 minutes.

CJ McCollum added 15 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 13, though 10 of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Mario Hejonza finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists before taking a hard fall that aggravated the lower back pain that he has been experiencing for the last month. Anfernee Simons got hit in the face at the end of the third quarter and did not return.

Five Timberwolves players finished in double figures led bu 23 points from Andrew Riggings. Dieng finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Covington added 15 and both Jeff Teague and Jarrett Culver added 12.

The Trail Blazers now head home for two games starting with a Saturday night tilt versus the Milwaukee Bucks at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.