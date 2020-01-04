Trip Continues Sunday In Miami Versus Heat

After ending a five-game losing streak with a victory Friday night in Washington D.C., the Trail Blazers arrive at the midway point of a five-game trip Sunday night with a tilt versus the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-22

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 19-12

AT THE HEAT: Trail Blazers lead 20-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-99, 3/12/18 (Portland)

LAST HEAT WIN: 118-108, 2/05/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Miami)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game will be the first of two regular season meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Heat during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Miami took the season series over Portland in 2018-19, 2-0.

• FROM DOWNTOWN: Portland has made 10-plus three-pointers in each of its last five games against Miami, shooting a combined 64-of-162 (39.5%) from 3-PT range over those five outings.

• TURNOVER BATTLE: The Trail Blazers average the fourth-fewest turnovers in the NBA (13.3) while Miami averages the second-most (16.6).

• In two games against the Heat last season, Damian Lillard averaged 27.5 points (46.5% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Lillard has scored at least 30 point in three of his last five games against Miami, including games of 49 and 42 points.

• CJ McCollum averaged 26.0 points (44.4% FG, 47.6% 3-PT, 40.0% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games against Miami during the 2018-19 season. McCollum is 17-of-38 (44.7%) from beyond the arc in his last five matchups with the Heat, including tying his career-high with seven 3-PM on February 5, 2019.

• Hassan Whiteside will play against the Heat for just the second time in his career, and first time since the 2011-2012 season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers with the 76ers last season, Jimmy Butler averaged 10.0 points (33.3% FG, 100% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.00 block. Butler has scored at least 20 point in five of his last seven games against the Trail Blazers.

• In his lone game against the Trail Blazers last season on Oct. 27, 2018, Goran Dragic recorded 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists. He has scored 20-plus points in two consecutive games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside played five seasons for the Heat from 2014-19, averaging 14.1 points, 11.9 re-bounds and 2.42 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Miami center Meyers Leonard spent the first seven years of his career with Portland (2012-19), posting averages of 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

The Head have not yet released their injury report for Sunday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.