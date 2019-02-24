Trip Continues Monday In Cleveland Versus Cavs

After taking the first two games of their first post All-Star break road trip in convincing fashion, the Portland Trail Blazers (36-23) arrive at their third destination, Cleveland, for a Monday night tilt versus the Cavaliers (14-46) at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 69-53

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 44-18

AT THE CAVALIERS: Cavaliers lead, 35-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 129-112, 1/16/19 (Portland)

LAST CAVALIERS WIN: 127-110, 1/2/18 (Cleveland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers shot 52.8% from the field and 55.2% from the three-point line on their way to a 129-112 victory over the Cavaliers at Moda Center on Jan. 16. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go with two rebounds and six assists while Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) off the bench to pace Cleveland.

• In his last six games against the Cavaliers, Damian Lillard has scored 30-plus points six times. In those six contests, he has averaged 28.2 points (49.6% FG, 48.8% 3-PT, 97.0% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

• CJ McCollum scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist against the Cavaliers on Jan. 16. McCollum, a native of Canton Ohio, has scored at least 19 points in four straight games against Cleveland and has shot 13-of-30 (43.3%) from the three-point line in those contests.

• Jusuf Nurkic logged a triple-double of 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go with five blocks against Cleveland on Jan. 16. He was the first player in NBA history to record that stat line while playing 28 minutes or less.

• Playing for the Cavaliers, Rodney Hood scored 20 points (7-15 FG, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds and two assists against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 16.

• In his last four games against Portland, Kevin Love has averaged 22.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 19-of-33 (57.6%) from the three-point line.

• CONNECTION: The Trail Blazers acquired guard/forward Rodney Hood from the Cavaliers on Feb. 4. In 45 games (all starts) with the Cavaliers this season, Hood averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Cleveland forward Channing Frye played in 141 games over two seasons with the Trail Blazers from 2007-09, posting averages of 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner will miss his second straight game due to left knee soreness.

As for the Cavaliers, Deng Adel (G League), Jaron Blossomgame (G League), John Henson (left wrist), JR Smith (Not with team) and Tristan Thompson (left foot) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.