Trail Blazers Wrap Up Preseason Versus Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) finish up their 2018 preseason schedule by hosting the Sacramento Kings (2-3) Friday night at the Moda Center. The Trail Blazers enter Friday's contest having bested the Phoenix Suns 116-83 Wednesday night at the Moda Center, while the Kings are coming off a 132-93 loss to the Utah Jazz Thursday night in Sacramento.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 131-78

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 86-18

AT THE KINGS: Kings lead, 60-45

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-99, 2/27/18 (Portland)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 86-82, 11/17/17 (Sacramento)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the first and only meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Kings during the 2018-19 preseason.

• LAST MEETING: Portland shot 52.4% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point line en route to a 116-99 victory over the Kings at Moda Center. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3-PT), 12 assists and two steals while Zach Randolph was the leading scorer for Sacramento with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting.

• The Trail Blazers have played the Kings three times in the last three preseasons. Portland is 2-1 in those contests, including 1-0 at the Moda Center.

• In four games against Sacramento last season, Damian Lillard averaged 31.8 points (50.6% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 95.5% FT), 1.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Lillard scored 50 points at Sacramento on Feb. 9.

• CJ McCollum averaged 16.5 points (42.9% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games against the Kings during the 2017-18 season.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 10.3 points (51.4% FG, 62.5% FT), 7.5 rebounds, 1.00 steal and 1.25 blocks in four games against the Kings during the 2017-18 season.

• In four games against Portland during the 2017-18 season, Willie Cauley Stein averaged 19.0 points (54.4% FG, 76.5% FT), 8.8 re- bounds and 1.25 blocks.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.