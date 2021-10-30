Trail Blazers Win Rematch At Home Versus Clippers

PORTLAND -- The Trail Blazers were thoroughly embarrassed Monday night in Los Angeles. Against the same team four nights later in Portland, they had plenty of reasons to be proud.

Portland held LA to under 40 percent shooting and turned 13 turnovers into 17 points on the way to defeating the Clippers 111-92 in front of a crowd of 16,510 Friday night at Moda Center.

“Monday offered us an opportunity to see how bad we could be when we turn the basketball over, how bad we can be when we don’t start off the game focused on competing on every play,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “So it was just a teachable game and that’s just to say that every single game is a different challenge. Without competing, no matter what we draw up, what defense we’re in, we don’t compete, we’re going to get beat.”

The Trail Blazers are now 3-2 overall and 3-1 at home this season. With the win, Portland breaks a seven-game losing steak to the Clippers.

It looked like the rematch of Monday’s game, in which the Clippers defeated the Trail Blazers by 30 at STAPLES Center, might play out at least in somewhat similar fashion in the early going on Friday’s contest. The Clippers went on a first-quarter 20-5 run, behind LA’s near perfect shooting from three and Portland’s inability to find any rhythm on offense, to take a 20-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

But rather than fall further behind, Portland rallied to outscore LA 16-4 in the final five minutes and 45 seconds of the quarter to take a 25-24 advantage into the second quarter.

While Portland wasn’t at their best on the offensive end for much of the night, they would hold the Clippers to just two points in the first six minutes of the second quarter. And after taking a 48-40 lead into the half, they’d hold LA to just one point in the first five and a half minutes of the third to take their largest lead at 61-41 after a CJ McCollum three-pointer with 6:50 to play in the quarter.

“When we get three stops in a row, we call it a ‘kill,’” said Billups. We weren’t scoring but we got eight-straight stops. I called timeout and the first thing is ‘Man, just keep defending.’ And when we do defend, don’t foul at the end of the play and get the rebound. If we can keep defending we’ll be just fine.”

The Clippers, almost entirely thanks to the play of Paul George, went on 17-2 run to cut the lead to four, though the Blazers pushed the advantage back to nine before the start of the fourth.

But after a slow shooting start to the season, Damian Lillard found his rhythm in the fourth, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from three, most of which came in a late-game outburst that saw Portland go on a 15-5 that essentially put the game away with just over three minutes to play.

STATISTICS

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 shooting from three, six assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds to go with three assists in 23 minutes. CJ McCollum also finished with 14 points.

Norman Powell returned to the lineup after missing two games with a left knee injury, going for 12 points and three rebounds in 24 minutes.

Cody Zeller had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes. Larry Nance grabbed 10 rebounds in 16 minutes of the bench.

Paul George led the Clippers and all scorers with 42 points in 34 minutes.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers tied the season series against the Clippers, 1-1.

• Portland snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Clippers, beating Los Angeles for the first time since March 12, 2019.

• Portland won consecutive games for the first time this season.

• The Trail Blazers outrebounded the Clippers, 63-43, including a 16-6 margin on the offensive glass.

• Portland had 21 second chance points to the Clippers’ eight.

• The Trail Blazers made 19 three-pointers (of 41) while the Clippers connected on 15-of-42 three-pointers.

QUOTABLE

“I’m a shot-maker, a scorer. So when I’m not making shots, it’s frustrating. I don’t think I ever said it wasn’t frustrating. I wasn’t happy about it at all, but I’ve been around long enough on this league to know that it’s part of the game. I’ve had stretches where I’ve scored 50 points a game for a week. You can’t enjoy that part of it and then, when shit goes south and it’s your turn to go through a slump or a struggle, you can’t switch up and be like ‘This shouldn’t happen,’ pouting and all that.” -- Damian Lillard

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers now hit the road for their first extended road trip this season starting with a Halloween night tilt versus the Hornets in Charlotte. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. on ROOT SPORTS Plus.