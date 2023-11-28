Trail Blazers' Vets Hold Off Pacers In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 27: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers and Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers battle for the ball in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 27, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Sunday in Milwaukee, the Trail Blazers were bested by the Bucks despite holding the lead for almost the entirety of the game. They would not allow the same thing to happen the next night in Indianapolis.

Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Trail Blazers were able to hold off the Pacers in the fourth quarter to come away with a 114--110 victory in front of a crowd of 14,508 Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“I thought we had a couple times down the stretch where we didn’t show composure in this game as well that we’ve got to talk about,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. “I think overall, we knew what we were going to have to do to give ourselves a chance in this game, playing against a team that is so brilliant offensively like they are. We said ‘We got to win the first 10 seconds of every possession.’ If we win the first 10 seconds, we’re gonna give ourselves a chance to win and about for 70 percent of the game, we did. That gave us a chance and obviously we had some guys step up and be special.”

Game Highlights | Portland Trail Blazers 114, Indiana Pacers 110 | Nov. 27, 2023

The Trail Blazers are now 5-of-12 overall and 3-7 on the road this season. The victory is Portland’s first on the road since they bested the Pistons in Detroit on November 1.

“What we did today, I’ll be honest, not a lot of teams in the league that can do what we did today coming off such an emotional loss light night,” said Billups. “Being up 26, losing, and then coming here against a team like this? I’m just so proud of our dudes.”

After shooting just 30 percent from the field and being outscored by five in the third quarter to go into the fourth tied 83-83, Portland went 10-of-17 from the field, 9-of-10 from the free throw line and 2-of-4 from three to secure the victory.

Jerami Grant, who was elite all night, was especially good in the final 12 minutes, going 7-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 from the line and 1-of-1 from three for 17 points while also tallying two blocks and two rebounds in the fourth.

Chauncey Billups Press Conference | Portland Trail Blazers 114, Indiana Pacers 110 | Nov. 27, 2023

“It was good,” said Grant, who passed the 8,000-point mark with his performance Monday night. “The flow was great, had a game going, got some shots to go. I just wanted to be aggressive.”

Grant finished with 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon made a number of plays and free throws late in the fourth before ending the win with 24 points, seven assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes. Deandre Ayton continued his strong play as of late, going 9-of-13 from the field for 22 points to go with 13 rebounds for the double-double.

Scoot Henderson added 13 points off the bench and Shaedon Sharpe filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes.

Tyrese Halliburton led the Pacers with 33 points and nine assists. Myles Turner, Bruce Brown and Bennedict Mathurin all added 11 points.