Trail Blazers Try To Finish Undefeated Trip Wednesday In Detroit

The Trail Blazers came away with three wins in just under a week in Florida. They’re hoping to remain undefeated, albeit in a decidedly different location, to finish off an extended trip.

After starting the trip by defeating Miami, Orlando and Toronto/Tampa, the Trail Blazers now head to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons in the final game of a four-game road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 64-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 40-19

DETROIT HOME: Pistons lead, 36-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-104, 2/23/20 (Portland)

LAST DETROIT WIN: 99-90, 3/30/19 (Detroit)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers March 31 game at the Pistons will be the first of two meetings between Portland and Detroit this season. The second game will be played on April 10.

• LAST SEASON: Portland won the only game between the two teams during the 2019-20 season; a 107-104 victory at Moda Center on Feb. 23, 2020. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 41 points (15-30 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and 12 assists. Christian Wood paced the Pistons with 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists.

• CJ McCollum's 41 points against the Pistons last season tied a season-high in 2019-20, and his 12 assists were a career-high. It was his first career-game with at least 40 points and 10 assists.

• Carmelo Anthony added 32 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist against Detroit on Feb. 23, 2020. It was his fourth career game with 30+ against the Pistons.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his 14 career games against Detroit, including each of his last nine. Lillard holds career averages of 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists against the Pistons, with his 5.3 boards being his highest average against any team.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers in 2019-20 while with the Nuggets, Jerami Grant averaged 16.0 points (60.5% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 54.5% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.80 steals. Grant has scored at least 17 points in each of his last three games against the Trail Blazers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (9,695 career FGM) is eight made baskets from passing Patrick Ewing for 16th on the NBA all-time list. Anthony is second among active players in terms of made field goals (James).

• CONNECTION: Pistons center Mason Plumlee spent one-and-a-half seasons with Portland, starting in all 136 games he played in from 2015-2017. He averaged 9.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks for the Trail Blazers.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #46 - Portland 122, Toronto 117 — March 28, 2021, Amalie Arena, Tampa

The Trail Blazers balanced scoring attack proved too much for the Raptors as Portland earned the W over Toronto Sunday evening in Tampa ... The Trail Blazers had seven players finish in double figures, improving to 9-3 when at least six players score 10+ ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a season-high three blocks ... Damian Lillard added 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT) and 11 assists ... Lillard recorded nine assists in the first quarter, a career-high for a single period ... Robert Covington recorded his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 12 boards, three steals and four blocks ... Derrick Jones Jr. had 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks off the bench ... Pascal Siakham led the Raptors with 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds and two assists ... Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists.

Game #45 - Portland 112, Orlando 105 — March 26, 2021, Amway Center, Orlando

Galvanized by one of the best midseason debuts in team history, the Trail Blazers took down the Magic, 112-105 in Orlando ... The Trail Blazers made at least 18 threes for the third consecutive game ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 22 points (8-26 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes ... In his first game as a Trail Blazer, Norman Powell scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and had two rebounds, one assist and two steals ... It was the highest scoring debut of a player at least 20 games into the season in team history ... Robert Covington added 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his third straight game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, finishing with 15 of both ... Chuma Okeke led the Magic with a career-high 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT), six rebounds and four assists ... Dwayne Bacon added 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Game #44 - Portland 125, Miami 122 — March 25, 2021, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami

Portland rallied yet again in the final frame coming back from a 10 point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 125-122 win over Miami ... The Trail Blazers made 20+ threes for the 13th time in team history and seventh time this season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and eight assists ... Damian Lillard added 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and nine assists one block ... Carmelo Anthony had 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench ... Enes Kanter had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and 16 rebounds, including nine offensive ... Kanter is the first Trail Blazer to ever record consecutive games with nine or more offensive boards ... Tyler Herro led the Heat with 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Bam Adebayo added 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 13-of-16 shooting (3-3 FT).

INJURY NOTES

Nassir Little (right thumb sprain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Detroit.

As for the Pistons, Sekou Doumbouya (head; migraine) is questionable, Wayne Ellington (right calf; soreness) is doubtful and Killian Hayes (right hip; strain), Rodney McGruder (right elbow; sprain), Jahlil Okafor (left knee; surgery) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right lumbar spine; soreness) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.