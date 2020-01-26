Trail Blazers Transfer Moses Brown To Texas Legends

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 26, 2020) – The Portland Trail Blazers have completed the two-way transfer of center Moses Brown to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Brown, 20, has played in seven games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 1.4 points (44.4% FG, 50.0% FT) and 1.6 rebounds. In 17 games with the Legends, Brown (7-1, 245) has averaged 14.8 points (65.5% FG, 47.8% FT), 7.6 rebounds and 1.29 blocks.