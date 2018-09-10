Trail Blazers Television Schedule On Flagship NBC Sports Northwest Released For 2018-19 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. (September 10, 2018) – NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) will televise 76 of the 82 regular-season Trail Blazers games. The other six games will be broadcast nationally on TNT and ESPN. In addition, NBCSNW will broadcast all three home preseason games as part of the 2018-19 season.

The Trail Blazers regular season starts with a bang at Moda Center as LeBron James makes his much-anticipated debut with his new Los Angeles Lakers squad on Thursday, October 18. TNT will carry that season-opener nationally beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Along with opening night on TNT, Portland will own the national spotlight five additional times this season with one exclusive game on ESPN November 14 at the LA Lakers; and four more games on TNT, all from Moda Center:

November 1 vs. New Orleans

February 5 vs. Miami

February 7 vs. San Antonio

March 7 vs. Oklahoma City

The Trail Blazers entire 2018-19 schedule is available online at trailblazers.com/schedule.

Anchoring Trail Blazers broadcasts on NBCSNW for their third season together will be the trio of veteran play-by-play voice Kevin Calabro, color analyst Lamar Hurd and courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam. Wraparound programming for Trail Blazers television will again feature host Jordan Kent along with former Trail Blazers player Michael Holton. Kent will helm the Toyota Pregame Show, McDonald’s Halftime Show and the Postgame Show alongside Holton.

More information on finding Portland’s televised games is available at trailblazers.com/watch. In addition, NBC Sports Gold’s “Blazers Pass,” NBC Sports Northwest’s direct-to-consumer streaming product, returns this year. The product allows fans residing in Trail Blazers viewing territory to purchase a package of 15 games to watch during the 2018-19 NBA season. Fans can visit http://www.nbcsports.com/blazerspass to learn more.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 34 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, the Moda Center, earned LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 after becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit www.trailblazers.com.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS NORTHWEST

NBC Sports Northwest is the 24/7 home of Northwest sports featuring the Portland Trail Blazers, in-depth regional collegiate action and outdoor programming. In addition to live event coverage, NBC Sports Northwest offers Emmy Award-winning original programming, news, analysis, and compelling digital content offering fans a comprehensive look at the teams and players that matter most in the region. The network will produce over 2,000 live original hours in 2018, including TV productions in partnership with NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio from NBC’s new radio studio. For more information visit NBCSportsNorthwest.com or on Twitter via @NBCSNorthwest.