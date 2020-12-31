Trail Blazers Taken Down By Clippers In Second Game Of L.A. Trip

LOS ANGELES -- The main and most vexing storyline through the first week of the 2020-21 NBA regular season has been the inordinate number of blowout losses, both among the presumed lottery teams as well as the title contenders.

“It’s really unusual,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “I don’t have an answer for it but I think everybody sees that it’s a real thing. Seems like every night there’s one or two blowouts.”

On Wednesday night in Los Angeles, it was the Trail Blazers’ turn to suffer that fate.

After starting an extended stay in L.A. with a win versus the Lakers Monday night, the Trail Blazers trailed by as many as 30 points before falling 128-105 to the Clippers Wednesday night at Staples Center.

“We kind of eased our way in, we didn’t come in on fire,” said Damian Lillard. “I thought they came in sharp from the jump and they got out a little bit. They had a good first quarter and we just had a hard time slowing them down from that point on.”

Portland is now 2-2 overall and 1-1 on the road this season.

Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Clippers were able to dispatch the Trail Blazers with relative ease thanks to a barrage of three-pointers. Five L.A. players converted three-pointers in the first quarter, shooting a blistering 8-of-12 from behind the arc. And initially, the Trail Blazers managed to keep pace by making a considerable number of threes themselves.

But it wouldn’t last. Portland’s percentages from both the field and three plummeted in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Clippers managed to get better, shooting 62 percent from the field -- they scored 18 points in the paint in the third quarter alone compared to four for the Blazers -- and 67 percent from three to take a 76-57 lead into the intermission.

“They had 14 threes at halftime,” said Stotts. “How they got those threes were probably in a variety of ways. It’s an understatement that their three-point shooting had the biggest impact in the first half against us.”

Any real chance of a comeback was scuttled early in the second half, as L.A. outscored Portland 16-3 through the first four and a half minutes of the third quarter to take a 30-point lead. The Trail Blazers managed to get the deficit down to 22 by the start of the fourth, but there was never any indication they’d be able to mount a legitimate rally.

McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from three to go with four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes. He was the only Blazer to make more than two three and four field goals Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard scored 14 of his 20 points at the free throw line to go with five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Carmelo Anthony returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s win due to health and safety protocols and responded with 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. Enes Kanter added another double-double, going for 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Six Clippers finished in double figures led by 28 points from Kawhi Leonard. Paul George contributed 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Next up, the Trail Blazers take the trip trip north to the bay to face the Golden State Warriors, twice.

“We’re not even a week into the season,” said McCollum. “We’ve won some close games, we’ve got blown out. We’ve done both but at the end of the day we’re 2-2 six days into the season, so there’s a lot of time left to kind of figure things out. Two games still left to play on this road trip, so we’ve got to take care of business.”

The first meeting is scheduled for New Year’s Day at 7:30 p.m.