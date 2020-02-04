Trail Blazers Take Four-Game Win Streak To Denver

Riding a four-game winning streak, all against teams with winning records, the Trail Blazers head to Denver to face the Nuggets in the third meeting this season between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 98-84

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-23

AT THE NUGGETS: Nuggets lead, 61-29

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-108, 4/7/19 (Portland)

LAST NUGGETS WIN: 114-99, 12/12/19 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Denver)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game will be the third of four games between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets during the 2019-20 season. Denver leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Nuggets defeated the Trail Blazers 114-99, in Denver on Dec. 12. Hassan Whiteside paced Portland with a career-high 33 points (15-21 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four blocks, while Nikola Jokic led Denver with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists.

• Denver and Portland are the second and third best teams at limiting opponents points of turnovers, at 14.2 and 14.4 per game.

• Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points (40.5% FG, 26.3% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in two games against Denver this season. He has scored at least 30 points in two of his last three games opposite the Nuggets.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks against the Nuggets on Dec. 12. Anthony has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his 15 career matchups against the Nuggets.

• CJ McCollum added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-7 3-PT), to go with two rebounds and two assists against Denver on Dec. 12. McCollum is averaging 13.5 points (37.9% FG, 45.5% 3-PT), 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games against Denver this season.

• Jerami Grant contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 1-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals on Dec. 12. Grant is averaging 14.5 points (62.5%, 87.5% 3-PT), 3.5 rebounds and 1.00 steal in two games against Portland this season.

• Will Barton is averaging 17.0 points (45.0% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers this season.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Carmelo Anthony spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 564 games from 2003-1011.

• CONNECTION: Denver guard/forward Will Barton (2012-15) and Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (2015-17) both played multiple seasons for the Trail Blazers.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game.

As for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain) is questionable while Bol Bol (left foot injury management), Paul Millsap (left knee contusion/sprain), Mason Plumlee (right cuboid injury) and Michael Porter Jr. (right ankle injury) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest, in a special, limited interruption broadcast, with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.