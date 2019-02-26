Trail Blazers Survive Scare To Best Cavaliers, Improve To 3-0 On Trip

CLEVELAND -- After the Trail Blazers started a seven-game road trip with two comfortable wins against quality opponents, the third leg Monday night in Cleveland versus the Cavaliers, owners of the third-worst record in the NBA, had significant “trap game” potential.

That potential was nearly realized.

Despite scoring the first 14 points of the game and leading by 23 at the intermission from three, the Trail Blazers nearly fouled and fumbled the game away in the second half before going on a late fourth-quarter run to come away with a 123-110 victory in front of a sellout crowd Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

“Kind of a different game,” said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. “The first half was fun to watch. The ball was moving, we were making shots, playing good defense, couldn’t ask for much more from the first half. Second half, Cleveland played well. They played harder than us, they got offensive rebounds, they got rhythm, they gained some confidence at the offensive end. Credit to them for the way they played the second half, obviously I liked the way we finished.”

The Trail Blazers are now 37-23 overall, 13-15 away from the Moda Center, 17-4 versus teams from the Eastern Conference and 3-0 to start their seven-game trip. Portland has won four in a row and have secured a 2-0 sweep of the season series versus the Cavaliers 2-0. The Trail Blazers remain in fourth in the Western Conference standings, six games behind the conference-leading Warriors and 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for third.

It looked as though the Trail Blazers might have an easy go of it in the first half of Monday’s contest. Between holding the Cavaliers scoreless for the five minutes and shooting 11-of-19 from the field in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers led by as many as 15 points before taking a 29-18 lead into the second quarter.

But for as good as the Blazers were in the first quarter, they were even better in the second. CJ McCollum, Seth Curry and Jake Layman combined to go a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, with all but two of those makes coming from behind the three-point line, to help the visitors put up 42 points in the second quarter alone. When the first half was over after Moe Harkless hit a halftime buzzer-beating three, Portland took what would be their largest lead of the night at 71-48 into the intermission.

"I think in the first half we came out and tried to set the tone so every little thing we were sharp, we were on top of it," said Damian Lillard. "And coming into the third (quarter) up 23, we took the energy out of the building a little bit."

But while the current iteration of the Cavaliers might be short on talent and experience, they had had plenty of spunk to spare in the second half. Behind the play of Cedi Osman, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., the Cavaliers outscored the Trail Blazers 36-17 in the third to cut the lead to 88-84 going into the fourth and final quarter.

"I think we came in and took for granted how hard we worked and the things that we were doing allowed that to happen," said Lillard. "And they got life. So not only were we not as sharp as we were in the first half, but they got a little more energy, a little more life to them. They got a few shots to fall, a few extra rebounds, a few fouls and before you know it, you got a game.”

Portland lead remained in single digits for most of the fourth quarter, with the Cavaliers trimming the advantage to just two early in the quarter. But the Trail Blazers went on a 14-0 run, powered by four-straight three-pointers — two from Damian Lillard and one from both CJ McCollum and Al-Farouq Aminu — take a 119-102 lead with 2:13 to play.

"We've been through a lot," said McCollum. "We've been in some great wins and some terrible losses, so you know how to win games down the stretch, we know what we need to do on the offensive and defensive end to give ourselves a chance."

Even on a night in which they blew most of a 23-point lead, a 17-point advantage late in the game would be enough to come away with the win.

Portland was led by McCollum, who went 12-of-18 from the field and 7-of-from three to finish with 35 points, seven rebounds and two assists the day after his number was retired during a ceremony his alma mater, Lehigh University.

"It's nice to play well in front of friends and family," said McCollum, who grew up in Canton. "They spent a lot of money on tickets, driving up here from Canton. I spent a little money myself, so figured I would try to be aggressive and try to help us get a win."

Lillard scored 12 of his 21 points in the second half while also adding eight assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. Jusuf Nurkić came two rebounds shy of a double-double with 15 points and eight boards, though he also contributed four assists in 29 minutes.

Curry went 5-of-5 from three for 15 points off the bench. Enes Kanter added nine points and six rebounds.

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Kevin Love put up a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to finish with 19 points and Larry Nance Jr. added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in the losing effort.

Next up, the Trail Blazers head back to the eastern seaboard to face the Boston Celtics at TD Banknorth Arena Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on both NBC Sports Northwest and ESPN.