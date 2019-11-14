Trail Blazers Stick To The Script In Loss To Raptors

PORTLAND -- Another game, another early lead, another confounding loss.

After jumping out to a double digit lead versus the Kings Tuesday night in Sacramento, only to end up losing going away, the Trail Blazers did the exact same thing the next night versus the Raptors in Portland, falling 114-106 in front of a sellout crowd of 19,544 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight, but that stretch with about six or seven minutes to go in the game, we had a rash of missed shots and turnovers that took a tie game from 0 to ten," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "The last five minutes was tough, being down double digits. Obviously some of the possessions at the end, defensively they out-worked us."

The Trail Blazers are now 4-8 overall and 1-4 at home this season. Portland has lost two in a row, six of their last seven and seven of their last nine games. Twelve games into the 2019-20 season, the Trail Blazers find themselves in 13th place in the Western Conference, leading only the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors.

After what happened the previous night in Sacramento, not to mention in the first three weeks of the season, it's hard to imagine anyone on Portland's bench felt all that secure despite going up 14-2 in the first four and a half minutes of the game Wednesday night.

And if they were, they shouldn't have been. Less than three minutes after the Blazers took what would be their largest lead of the night, Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol made back-to-back three-pointers to cut the lead to 18-15, and from there, it was a close game.

At least until the end of the third quarter. The game was tied at 75-75, the Raptors finished the third on a 12-3 run, with Siakam scoring seven points in two minutes, to take an 87-78 lead into the fourth.

For a moment, it seemed like Portland might cast off their persistent late-games woes after starting the fourth outscoring Toronto 11-2 to tie the game at 89-89 with just over nine minutes to play. After the Raptors answered back with five-straight, the Blazers did the same, tying the contest again, this time at 94-94, with seven and a half minutes to go.

But that would be the end of any notion of getting a home win before heading to for their longest trip of the season. Between Siakam doing whatever he wanted on the defensive end and the Blazers being out-hustled in all facets, the Raptors pulled away late, with only an Anfernee Simons make with 0.6 seconds to play to save them from another double-digit loss.

"I think we’ve been competitive, we haven’t closed out games," said Stotts. Fourth quarter has been tough on us, we have been able to be competitive in most the games, but haven’t gotten over the hump."

TOP PERFORMERS

Rodney Hood, who missed the last two games due to back spasms, returned to the starting lineup and finished with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 shooting from three.

“I’m pretty sore right now," said Hood, "but I felt good once I got going up and down a couple times throughout the game. It’s feeling better."

CJ McCollum went 8-of-18 from the field for 19 points while also adding six rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes. Anfernee Simons went 6-of-11 off the bench for 17 points.

Hassan Whiteside came a rebound away from a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Mario Hezonja came off the bench to finish with 10 points and six rebounds and rookie Nassir Little got his first start of his pro career, finishing with seven points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

Damian Lillard's franchise-record streak of scoring at least 10 points ended with the 6-3 guard going just 2-of-12 for nine points, though he did hand out 10 assists. It was the first time in 230 games that Lillard didn't finish with in double figures in scoring.

"The fourth team in a row to come out denying me full court, box and one (defense)," said Lillard. "Don't remember seeing that many box and ones in the NBA. They make me play against a crowd, even when I'm trying to get downhill and be aggressive, it's literally four people in the paint and the right play is to kick it ahead or kick it out. That was the only option they gave me a lot of times. That was just what it was."

Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 36 points, with 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Fred VanVleet went 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from three for 30 points while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Terence Davis combined for 31 points off the bench.

NOTABLE

• Portland had a season-high 24 assists, out-pacing Toronto’s 20.

• The Trail Blazers had five players in double figures.

• Portland had 12 turnovers compared to Toronto’s 14, leading to 13 points for the Trail Blazers and 21 for the Raptors.

• Both teams had double-digits leads during the game, including nine lead changes and six separate ties.

QUOTABLE

"I mean, nobody is in the playoffs right now. I don’t care if they’re number one in the league or number one in the West. Everybody is still fighting and figuring out everything." -- Rodney Hood

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

The Trail Blazers now have two days off before heading out for an 11-day, six-game road trip which starts Saturday in San Antonio versus the Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.