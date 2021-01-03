Trail Blazers Stay In The Bay For Another Versus Warriors

Through five games, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) have already dealt with a number of issues in a season dictated in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re played in arenas with no fans, had to figure out how to prepare for games without being able to get together for meetings and had players miss games due to infections and quarantines.

And on Sunday, they’ll encounter another feature of the NBA’s unprecedented 2020-21 regular season schedule by playing their second consecutive game versus the same opponent in the same building.

After besting the Golden State Warriors Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, the Trail Blazers will try to repeat that performance Sunday afternoon versus the same opponent in the same building.

“We’ve got to have that mentality like it’s a playoff series,” said Damian Lillard. “We’ve got to treat it like a playoff series and come back here to get another one on Sunday.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 128-105

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 85-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 74-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-98, 1/1/21 (Golden State)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 127-118, 11/4/19 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 3 matchup with the Warriors marks the second of three games between Portland and Golden State during the 2020-21 season. All three meetings are during the First Half of the season, with the final contest coming on March 3.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Warriors on Jan. 1 at Chase Center, 123-98. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists, while Stephen Curry had 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists for the Warriors. Portland shot 20-of-43 from the three-point line (46.5% 3-PT) while the Warriors were 7-of-35 from deep (20.0% 3-PT).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 29 points in six straight games against the Warriors and has made at least five three-pointers in five of those six contests. Lillard's career scoring average of 29.1 points per game against Golden State is his highest against any opponent.

• CJ McCollum recorded 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals against the Warriors on Jan. 1. With his third three-pointer, he joined Stephen Curry as the only two players in NBA history to make 25-plus three pointers through the first five games of a season (Curry, twice).

• Derrick Jones Jr. recorded eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and matched his career high with five steals in 33 minutes against the Warriors on Jan. 1.

• Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds against Golden State on Jan. 1.

• Andrew Wiggins scored 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-7 FT) to go with four rebounds and one assist against Portland on Jan. 1.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Terry Stotts (478 career victories) will move past Scott Skiles for 35th on the all-time NBA wins list with the Trail Blazers next victory. Duncan (26,496 career points) for 14th on the all-time NBA scoring list.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #5 - Portland 123, Golden State 98 — Jan. 1, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco

The Trail Blazers earned their first double-digit victory of the season, by way of a 123-98 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center ... The Trail Blazers made 20-of-43 three-point attempts, reaching the 20 3PM mark for the seventh time in franchise history ... The Trail Blazers recorded a season-high 11 steals ... Damian Lillard paced Portland with 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal ... CJ McCollum added 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3-PT, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and three steals ... Carmelo Anthony had 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-5 FT) and five rebounds, passing Tim Duncan for 14th on the all-time scoring list... Anfernee Simons scored in double-figures for the first time this season, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists ... Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and four rebounds ... Eric Paschall contributed 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench.

Game #4 - LA Clippers 128, Portland 105 — Dec. 30, 2020, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

The Trail Blazers were handed their first road loss of the season, a 128-105 defeat at the hands of the LA Clippers at STAPLES Center ... The Clippers made 14- of-21 three-point attempts in the first half, contributing to a 76-57 halftime lead ... The Trail Blazers committed 19 turnovers ... CJ McCollum led the way for Portland with 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Damian Lillard added 20 points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3-PT, 14-15 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Carmelo Anthony had 15 points (3-5 FG, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists off the bench ... Enes Kanter recorded his second straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds ... Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 28 points, three rebounds and seven assists ... Paul George added 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals ... Five players made at least two threes for the Clippers.

Game #3 - Portland 115, L.A. Lakers 108 — Dec. 28, 2020, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

In their first road game of the season, the Trail Blazers earned a 115-108 victory over the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center ... Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who scored 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-6 FT) to go with four rebounds, five assists and one block ... Lillard scored 21 points in the second half ... Gary Trent Jr. scored 28 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers on 10-of-14 shooting (7-11 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist ... His 10 field goals and seven three-pointers both matched career highs ... CJ McCollum had his 10th career double-double, finishing with 20 points and 11 assists ... Jusuf Nurkic (10 points, 12 rebounds, three assists) and Enes Kanter (12 points, 14 rebounds) had double-doubles for the Trail Blazers as well ... Derrick Jones Jr. had five points and three blocks while Robert Covington had four points, six rebounds and three steals ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

INJURY NOTES

Nassir Little (COVID recovery) is questionable while Rodney Hood (left quad strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Sunday's game..

For the Warriors, James Wiseman (left ankle; sprain) is probable while Marquese Chriss (right syndesmosis; injury w/ fibula fracture), Alen Smailagic (right knee; meniscus tear) and Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon; repair) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.