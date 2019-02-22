Trail Blazers Start Trip, Second Half Of Season With Convincing Win In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN -- The Portland Trail Blazers started the unofficial second half of the season and one of their longest road trips in franchise history with a 113-99 victory versus the Brooklyn Nets in front of a sellout crowd of 17,732 Thursday night at Barclays Center.

“Good to get a road win, good to get that first win after the break," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought we did a good job with pick-and-rolls when we had it. Obviously our two big guys dominated inside. That was an important part of our offense.”

The Trail Blazers are now 35-23 overall, 11-15 on the road this season and 14-4 against teams from the Eastern Conference. With the win, Portland remains in fourth-place in the Western Conference behind the Warriors, Nuggets and Thunder.

Despite missing eight of their first nine and going 1-of-5 from three, the Trail Blazers managed to take a 23-21 lead into the second quarter, thanks in large part to six points, six rebounds and three blocks from Jusuf Nurkić.

"That (All-Star) break help out," said Nurkić. "I thought we kind of have a great game, they kind of played the way they played, they always can come back... Overall, good game."

But the Nets reserves, including former Trail Blazers Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier and Allen Crabbe, vastly outplayed their Portland counterparts to start the second quarter. Behind the play of their bench, Brooklyn went on a 13-2 run in the first four minutes to second to take their largest lead of the night for either team at 34-25 with 8:10 to play in the first half.

Though the Trail Blazers would answer back, outscoring the Nets 25-13 in the final seven minutes of the first half to tie the game at 50-50 going into the intermission.

Portland took control of the game late in the third quarter, using a 16-4 run, capped by an Enes Kanter floater with 2:33 to play in the quarter, to take their largest lead of the night at 82-67.