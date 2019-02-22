Trail Blazers Start Trip, Second Half Of Season With Convincing Win In Brooklyn
BROOKLYN -- The Portland Trail Blazers started the unofficial second half of the season and one of their longest road trips in franchise history with a 113-99 victory versus the Brooklyn Nets in front of a sellout crowd of 17,732 Thursday night at Barclays Center.
“Good to get a road win, good to get that first win after the break," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "I thought we did a good job with pick-and-rolls when we had it. Obviously our two big guys dominated inside. That was an important part of our offense.”
The Trail Blazers are now 35-23 overall, 11-15 on the road this season and 14-4 against teams from the Eastern Conference. With the win, Portland remains in fourth-place in the Western Conference behind the Warriors, Nuggets and Thunder.
Despite missing eight of their first nine and going 1-of-5 from three, the Trail Blazers managed to take a 23-21 lead into the second quarter, thanks in large part to six points, six rebounds and three blocks from Jusuf Nurkić.
"That (All-Star) break help out," said Nurkić. "I thought we kind of have a great game, they kind of played the way they played, they always can come back... Overall, good game."
But the Nets reserves, including former Trail Blazers Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier and Allen Crabbe, vastly outplayed their Portland counterparts to start the second quarter. Behind the play of their bench, Brooklyn went on a 13-2 run in the first four minutes to second to take their largest lead of the night for either team at 34-25 with 8:10 to play in the first half.
Though the Trail Blazers would answer back, outscoring the Nets 25-13 in the final seven minutes of the first half to tie the game at 50-50 going into the intermission.
Portland took control of the game late in the third quarter, using a 16-4 run, capped by an Enes Kanter floater with 2:33 to play in the quarter, to take their largest lead of the night at 82-67.
“Yeah, that’s my game," said Kanter. "Just go out there, I play hard and bring energy, rebounds – the inside game. I think it’s just the important thing to go out there and get a win.”
But this time, it was the Nets who would answer back with a run. Behind shotmaking from Crabbe and Napier, Brooklyn scored 13-straight points to cut Portland’s lead to 90-89 midway through the fourth quarter. Though rather than suffer another disappointing road loss, the Trail Blazers changed their fortunes by outscoring the Nets 23-10 in the final six minutes of regulation to come away with the convincing victory.
"It looked like we took five or six days off, it's going to happen," said CJ McCollum. "A lot of long shots, sloppy passes and stuff like that because no matter how much you work out on your own, if you don't play in games, your rhythm kind of changes. We battled, we held them to 99 points, we gave up a lot of open shots but figured out a way to win."
Jusuf Nurkic led all scorers with a season-high 27 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 28 minutes. CJ McCollum finished with 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.
Damian Lillard struggled from the field but found other ways to contribute by tallying eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals to go with 13 points on 36 minutes. Moe Harkless had one of his best performances in some time, putting up 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes. Al-Farouq Aminu logged a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes.
Enes Kanter lived up to his billing in his Trail Blazers’ debut, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting while grabbing nine rebounds, five on the offensive glass, in 20 minutes.
Next up, the Trail Blazers will bus a few hours south to Philadelphia for a Saturday afternoon game versus the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 am.