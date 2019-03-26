Trail Blazers Start Four-Game Trip Short Two Starters

With two of their starters back in Portland due to injury, the Trail Blazers embark on a four-game road trip, their last extended trip of the regular season, starting Wednesday versus the Bulls in Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 62-61

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 37-25

AT THE BULLS: Bulls lead, 36-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-112, 1/9/19 (Portland)

LAST BULLS WIN: 113-88, 11/15/16 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game is the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bulls during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers shot 56.6% from the fi eld and 42.3% from the three-point line while dispatching the Bulls on Jan. 9 at Moda Center, 124-112. CJ McCollum led Portland with 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists while Wendell Carter Jr. had 22 points and six rebounds for Chicago.

• RECENT SUCCESS: The Trail Blazers are 12-3 in their last 15 games against the Bulls. Portland has an opportunity to sweep the season series against Chicago for the fourth time in the last seven seasons.

• Damian Lillard had 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-6 FT), 10 assists and one steal against Chicago on Jan. 9. In his last three road games against the Bulls, Lillard has averaged 32.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 47.6% from the three-point line.

• Seth Curry scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting (3-5 3-PT) to go with one rebound and one steal against the Bulls on Jan. 9. In two career games against Chicago, Curry has averaged 17.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.50 steals while shooting 66.7% from the field and 60.0% from the three-point line.

• Zach Collins logged 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block against Chicago on Jan. 9.

• Kris Dunn recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3-PT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 9. In his last two games against Portland, Dunn has averaged 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.50 steals.

• Zach LaVine had 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and three assists against Portland on Jan. 9. He has averaged 18.0 points and 2.0 assists in his last three games against the Trail Blazers while shooting 50.0% from the three-point line (7-of-14).

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. and Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. were teammates at Duke as freshmen in 2017-18.

• CONNECTION: Chicago center Robin Lopez averaged 10.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in two seasons with Portland from 2013-15.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Evan Turner attended St. Joseph High School, located 13 miles west of United Center.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is out for the season after breaking his left fibula and tibia in the second overtime of Monday night's victory versus the Nets. Guard CJ McCollum will miss his fifth game with a popliteus strain in his left knee. McCollum, who did not travel with the team to Chicago, is not expected to play during the trip.

For the Bulls, they have not yet released their injury report.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.