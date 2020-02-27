Trail Blazers Start Eastern Conference Trip With Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers begin a three-game, Eastern Conference road trip on Thursday with a locally and nationally televised game versus the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 57-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 36-10

AT THE PACERS: Pacers lead, 24-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 139-129, 1/26/20 (Portland)

LAST PACERS WIN: 118-111, 12/10/16 (Indiana)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Portland)

GAME NOTES

•Thursday's meeting will round out the two-game series between the Trail Blazers and Pacers during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• The Trail Blazers are 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Pacers, and are currently on a five game win-streak, having swept Indiana each of the past two seasons.

• LAST MEETING: Portland took down Indiana at Moda Center on Jan. 26, 139-129. Damian Lillard led Portland with 50 points (14-23 FG, 8-12 3-PT, 14-16 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists and one steal, while Jeremy Lamb paced Indiana with 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals.

• CJ McCollum scored 28 points (11-21 FG, 6-9 3-PT) and handed out five assists in Portland's Jan. 26 win over Indiana. McCollum has scored in double-figures in eight of his nine career games against Indiana, with the exception coming during his rookie season (2013-14) when he scored nine points in 12 minutes.

• Hassan Whiteside had 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting (3-5 FT), to go with 14 rebounds and six blocks on Jan. 26. Whiteside has recorded a double-double in each of his last five games against the Pacers, totaling exactly 79 points and 79 rebounds over that five-game span.

• Domantas Sabonis recorded his second career triple-double in his last game against Portland, finishing with 27 points (11-17 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, a career-high 11 assists and one block. Prior to Jan. 19 of this season, Sabonis had yet to record a triple-double in his career. In the 23 days from Jan. 19 - Feb. 10, the Indiana forward recorded four.

• Malcolm Brodgon missed Indiana's first game against Portland with a concussion, but in his last game against the Trail Blazers with Milwaukee Brogdon recorded 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes.

• CONNECTION: Indiana head coach Nate McMillan served as Portland's head coach for six-plus seasons from 2005-12, compiling a record of 266-269.

• CONNECTION: Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis is the son of former Portland center Arvydas Sabonis.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (right groin strain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Thursday's game.

As for the Pacers, Victor Oladipo (sore lower back) and Edmond Sumner (sore left hip) are questionable; Jeremy Lamb (left knee ACL tear) and Naz Mitrou-Long (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. It will also broadcast on TNT. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.