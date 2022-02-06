Trail Blazers Shot Down By Bucks In Second Of Back-To-Back

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers did a poor job of defending the three-point line Saturday night versus the reigning NBA championship Milwaukee Bucks. That’s about all you need to know.

Milwaukee shot 46 percent from three, a percentage helped by a defense that left shooters open time and time again, to defeat the Trail Blazers 137-108 in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Saturday night at Moda Center.

"This team, they put you in some tough spots because they've got so many three-point shooters all around the floor," said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. "But you also have to load up because Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Jrue (Holiday) and Khris (Middleton), they try to get layups, too. It's one of those teams you play against that you have to actually load up so they don't drive by you, but also they kick it, so they don't shoot bad shots."

The Trail Blazers are now 21-33 overall and 14-15 at home this season. Portland has lost five-straight, seven of their last eight and have dropped their last six contests versus Milwaukee.

There wasn’t much of Saturday’s contest that was all that competitive -- Milwaukee led by as many as 18 in the first quarter, an advantage that would eventually swell to 34 in the fourth -- and the moments that were close didn’t last long due to the Bucks’ three-point shooting.

Every time the Trail Blazers showed signs of life -- such as when they went on a 16-3 run to cut the lead to five early in the second quarter -- the Bucks responded with a flurry of three-pointers -- they made three threes in a minute and a half to push the lead back to double digits -- to thwart any attempt at a legitimate comeback.

"We knew they do a good job of creating great shots like that," said Ben McLemore. "They're a great team. Bobby Portis lit us up from three as well. I think we had a great gameplan going in, but they was making a lot of shots."

Other things happened -- Justise Winslow made his debut at a Trail Blazer and Jusuf Nurkic dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo -- but as far as the result was concerned, Milwaukee taking 50 threes, more than half of their total attempts, and making 23 of those was the difference.

Anfernee Simons and Ben McLemore each finished with 19 points. Jusuf Nurkic finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in addition to logging three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes. CJ McCollum posted 17 points and six assists in 26 minutes. And Winslow posted six points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block in his first game since being acquired from the Clippers on Friday.

Bobby Portis led all scorers with 30 points while matching his career-high with six three-pointers. Antetokounmpo wasn’t far behind with 29 points -- he went 4-of-7 from three -- nine rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes. Khris Middleton, Grayson Allen, Donte DiVincenzo and Semi Ojeleye all finished with a least two three-pointers.

After playing at least every other day for the last 24 days, the Trail Blazers now how two days off before hosting the Magic Tuesday night at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.