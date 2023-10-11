Trail Blazers Shake Offseason Rust In Win Versus Breakers

PORTLAND -- Prior to Portland’s preseason opener versus the New Zealand Breakers, head coach Chauncey Billups listed off some of the things he would like to see out of his incredibly young, new-look team as they prepare for the regular season.

“You want to see them play fast, you want to see them share the ball, you want to see them attack the paint,” said Billups. “Defensively, you want to try to control the ball the best you can, help each other and protect the rim. You want to just see that every night, no matter who you’re playing.”

Billups and those in attendance Tuesday night might not have seen all of that, but they likely saw enough, at least for a first attempt.

After playing to a draw in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers outscored the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League 83-43 thereafter to come away with a 106-66 win in front of a crowd of 12,694 at Moda Center in their 2023 exhibition season debut.

“I thought defensively, I thought we did a good job, just played hard as heck defensively,” said Billups. “(New Zealand) plays so fast and so hard, it’s hard to guard teams like that and I thought we did a really good job. Offensively, I thought we had a lot of nervous energy. Everybody was in a rush.”

On defense, Portland held New Zealand to 30 percent shooting from the field and 16 percent shooting from three while converting 22 turnovers into 22 points. But on the other side of the ball, the Blazers were one worse than the Breakers in turnovers and shot just 39 percent in the first half. Portland’s offense shows flashes of being the high-pace, free-wheeling unit Billups has envisioned, though Tuesday’s game showed the work is still very much in progress.

“We came out very rusty, we kind of expected that,” said Anfernee Simons, who started Tuesday’s game at guard alongside rookie Scoot Henderson. “I think we’re on a good track, I feel like we’re going to get better as preseason goes along and we’ve got plenty of time to the first game. There’s a lot to learn from tonight as well, so we’ll be good.”

Simons led the Blazers with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Henderson, who Portland selected with the third overall pick of the 2023 Draft out of the G-League Ignite, posted seven points, a game-high six assists and a rebound in 19 minutes.

“I felt comfortable with the floor spacing and all of that,” said Henderson. “Getting up and down the way we was playing, the way Chauncey want us to play this year, you guys kind of seen a glimpse of it, but I think we’re going to adjust pretty well.”

Deandre Ayton, acquired a little more than a week ago from the Phoenix Suns, started at center and finished with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 15 minutes. Matisse Thybulle also finished with eight points as did Jabari Walker, who also tallied six rebounds and two steals.

Billups turned the game over to the bench and those playing for contracts in the second half. Toumani Camara, who came over with Ayton in the trade with Phoenix, posting 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 14 minutes. Duop Reath, who played for Portland’s summer league team, added 12 points, five rebounds and a block in 17 second-half minutes.