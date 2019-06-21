TRAIL BLAZERS SELECT NASSIR LITTLE IN FIRST ROUND OF NBA DRAFT

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 20, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have selected forward Nassir Little with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Little, 19, joins the Trail Blazers after playing one season at North Carolina, where he averaged 9.8 points (47.8% FG, 26.9% 3-PT, 77.0% FT), 4.6 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 18.2 minutes in 36 games.

Little (6-6, 220) led the Tar Heels in bench scoring and finished fourth in voting for the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year award. In three NCAA Tournament games, Little averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 17.0 minutes.

After leading Orlando Christian Prep (Orlando, Fla.) to consecutive state championships as a high school junior and senior, Little was named the MVP of the 2018 McDonald’s All-American Game and a co-MVP of the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic.