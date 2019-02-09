Trail Blazers Return To The Road To Face Mavericks

After spending over two weeks at home, the Portland Trail Blazers hit the road for a back-to-back series starting Sunday afternoon versus the Mavericks in Dallas. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 83-72

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 52-24

AT THE MAVERICKS: Mavericks lead, 48-31

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-118, 12/23/18 (Portland)

LAST MAVERICKS WIN: 111-102, 12/4/18 (Dallas)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers beat the Mavericks in overtime on Dec. 23, 121-118. Luka Doncic made a three-pointer as time expired to send the game to extra time. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 33 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and seven assists, while Doncic had 23 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists to pace the Mavericks.

• OPPOSING FORCES: Dallas is fifth in the NBA in points allowed over the last 10 games (104.5) while Portland is third in scoring in that span (119.4).

• In two games against Dallas this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 33.0 points (44.6% FG, 26.7% 3-PT, 95.2% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.50 blocks. Lillard has scored at least 29 points in eight of his last nine games against the Mavericks.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 20.0 points (43.6% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against the Mavericks this season. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in five of his last seven games against Dallas.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 9.5 points (52.9% FG), 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.00 blocks in two games against Dallas this season. Nurkic has hauled in double digit rebounds in three straight games against Dallas, and scored in double figures in four of his last five games against the Mavericks.

• In two games against Portland this season, Luka Doncic has averaged 22.0 points (37.1% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

• Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points on 10-of-21 shooting (3-6 3-PT, 9-9 FT) to go with five rebounds and four assists playing for the Knicks against Portland on Nov. 20. Hardaway has scored 20-plus points in each of his last three outings against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry played 70 games (42 starts) for the Mavericks during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.13 steals and 29.0 minutes.

• CONNECTION: Portland head coach Terry Stotts helped lead Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship in one of his four seasons as a Mavericks assistant coach from 2008-12.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report.

As for the Mavericks, J.J. Barea (right Achilles) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.