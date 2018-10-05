Trail Blazers Return To Preseason Action Friday Night In Phoenix

After starting the preseason by facing the Toronto Raptors in Vancouver, BC, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) play their second and final road exhibition game of 2018 Friday night versus the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 120-103

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 69-43

AT THE SUNS: Suns lead, 77-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 106-104, 2/4/18 (Phoenix)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 118-115 (ot), 11/2/16 (Phoenix)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks one of two preseason contests between the Trail Blazers and the Suns this season. The teams will meet again in Portland on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

• LAST MEETING: Damian Lillard made a driving layup with 0.9 seconds remaining to propel Portland to a 106-104 win over the Suns in Phoenix. Lillard finished with 40 points (13-27 FG, 3-11 3-PT, 11-15 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists while Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

• Portland has played Phoenix three times in the last two preseasons. Portland is 2-1 in those contests, including 1-0 at Phoenix.

• The Trail Blazers swept the season series against the Suns in 2017-18, 4-0. Portland has won seven consecutive regular season games against Phoenix, tying its longest winning streak in the series history.

• In four games against the Suns last season, Damian Lillard averaged 30.8 points (47.1% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CJ McCollum averaged 23.7 points (41.9% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.67 steals in three games against Phoenix in 2017-18.

• In four games against Phoenix last season, Jusuf Nurkic averaged 12.8 points (40.4% FG, 65.0% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.25 blocks.

• Devin Booker averaged 29.8 points (45.2% FG, 43.8% 3-PT, 95.5% FT), 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.00 block in four games against the Trail Blazers during the 2017-18 season.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday night's game will be broadcast on Rip City Radio 620 AM with Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton. There is no television broadcast.