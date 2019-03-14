Trail Blazers Return To New Orleans To Finish Season Series Versus Pelicans

After starting a three-game road trip with a victory in Los Angeles versus the Clippers, the Trail Blazers head east to face the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night in the first game of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 32-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 21-8

AT THE PELICANS: Pelicans lead, 17-11

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-112, 1/18/19 (Portland)

LAST PELICANS WIN: 119-113, 1/12/18 (New Orleans)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Pelicans during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers scored 74 points in the first half and led the Pelicans by 26 points at the intermission of a 128-112 win at Moda Center on Jan. 18. All five Portland starters scored in double figures, led by Damian Lillard who finished with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

• In two games against New Orleans this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.0 points (41.7% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.00 block. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 11 of his last 12 games against the Pelicans.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks against the Pelicans on Jan. 18. In two games against New Orleans this season, he has averaged 17.5 points (59.1% FG, 72.7% FT), 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.00 block. • Jake Layman scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT) off the bench against the Pelicans on Jan. 18. All 20 of his points came in the second quarter.

• In two games against the Pelicans this season, Al-Farouq Aminu has averaged 16.0 points (43.5% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 block. He has logged a double-double in three of his last four games against New Orleans.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Julius Randle has averaged 24.0 points (53.1% FG, 92.9% FT), 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.00 steal. Randle had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks at Portland on Jan. 18.

• Jrue Holiday had 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 18. In two games against Portland this season, he has averaged 18.5 points (50.0% FG, 12.5% 3-PT, 80.0%FT), 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.00 steals.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu played in New Orleans for three seasons from 2011-14, posting averages of 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in 222 games (157 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland guard/forward Evan Turner and New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday were teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers from 2010-13

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have not yet released an injury report for Friday's game. However, Evan Turner (left knee) returned to the lineup for Tuesday's win in L.A. Rodney Hood (right hip) said he planned on playing Friday after sitting out on Tuesday.

As for the Pelicans, Trevon Bluiett (right thumb), Jrue Holiday (lower abdominal) and E'Twaun Moore (left quad) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.