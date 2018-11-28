Trail Blazers Return To Full Strength Wednesday Night Versus Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-8) will try to end their first three-game losing streak of the season when they host the Orlando Magic (10-11) Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 33-25

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 18-11

AT THE MAGIC: Trail Blazers lead, 15-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-114, 10/25/18 (Orlando)

LAST MAGIC WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the second of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Magic during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland scored 70 points in the second half while shooting 55.2% for the game to beat the Magic in Orlando, 128-114, on Oct. 25. Damian Lillard erupted for 41 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 10-12 FT) to go with seven rebounds and six assists while Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic.

• HOT SHOTS: Portland and Orlando both shot better than 50% from the field and 40% from the three-point line in the Oct. 25 meeting.

• In his last five games against the Magic, Damian Lillard has averaged 31.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. In 13 career games against the Orlando, Lillard has recorded four double-doubles and scored 33-plus points three times.

• CJ McCollum had 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists against the Magic on Oct. 25. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in each of his last five games against Orlando.

• Zach Collins scored a career-high 17 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block at Orlando on Oct. 25.

• In 11 career games against the Trail Blazers, Nikola Vucevic has recorded nine double-doubles and scored at least 22 points eight times. His career scoring average against Portland is 23.0, which is highest scoring average against any opponent.

• Terrence Ross scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting (5-9 3-PT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench against Portland on Oct. 25.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless played his first three seasons with the Magic, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 201 games (104 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland center Jusuf Nurkic and Orlando guard D.J. Augustin were teammates with the Denver Nuggets for part of the 2015-16 season.

INJURY NOTES

Seth Curry (gastroenteritis) is listed as probable for Wednesday night's game. Jusuf Nurkić did not play in the second half of Sunday night's loss to the Clippers due to a right shoulder contusion, but he is not listed on Portland's most recent injury report and said at practice on Tuesday that he would "probably" play.

As for the Magic, Timofey Mozgov (right knee) is out while Aaron Gordon (lower back) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.