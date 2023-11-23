Trail Blazers Re-Sign Ibou Badji To Two-Way Contract

In six games this season with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, Badji has averaged 3.5 points (71.4% FG, 33.3% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game. During the 2022-23 season, he posted 7.4 points (61.8% FG, 66.7% FT), 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in seven games (all starts) for the Herd prior to signing with the Trail Blazers. A native of Senegal, he also played for the country in the 2019 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in seven games.