Trail Blazers Re-Sign Ibou Badji To Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 22, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract (E-boo BAH-gee), it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin.
In six games this season with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, Badji has averaged 3.5 points (71.4% FG, 33.3% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 15.3 minutes per game. During the 2022-23 season, he posted 7.4 points (61.8% FG, 66.7% FT), 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.6 blocks in seven games (all starts) for the Herd prior to signing with the Trail Blazers. A native of Senegal, he also played for the country in the 2019 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in seven games.
Badji originally signed a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Nov. 18, 2022. He was re-signed on July 6, 2023 and later waived on Oct. 24, 2023.