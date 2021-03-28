Trail Blazers, Raptors Face Off A Few Days After Making A Trade

Norman Powell, Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. won’t have to wait long to be reunited with their former teams.

Less than a week after the Trail Blazers acquired Powell in a deal that sent Hood and Trent Jr. to the Raptors just a few hours before the trade deadline, the two teams will face off Sunday in what is the third game of a four-game road trip for Portland.

"Definitely going to be a little weird," said Powell of facing the team he spent his first five-plus season with Sunday night. "I don’t know, I feel like it’s going to be a lot of emotions seeing everybody, the coaches are still calling, texting me. I feel like it’s going to be a little weird but I’m going to be locked in and ready to go at them once the ball goes up."

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 30-18

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 16-8

TORONTO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 14-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 112-111, 1/11/21 (Portland)

LAST TORONTO WIN: 114-106, 11/13/19 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers March 28 game at the Raptors will be the second and final meeting between Portland and Toronto this season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland edged past the Raptors, 112-111, at Moda Center on Jan. 11. CJ McCollum led the way for the Trail Blazers with 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors, recording a triple-double with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal.

• Portland and Toronto completed a trade on March 25, with the Trail Blazers acquiring Norman Powell in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.80 steals over six season with the Raptors.

• Damian Lillard recorded 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists against the Raptors on Jan. 11. Lillard holds career averages of 24.7 points and 7.0 assists against the Raptors, having scored at least 20 points in 13 of his 16 career games against Toronto.

• Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on Jan. 11. It was his first 20-point game of the 2020-21 season.

• Pascal Siakham has averaged 29.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 steals over his last two games against Portland.

• Chris Boucher added 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks against Portland on Jan. 11. His five three-pointers set a career-high that he has since reached two additional times.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (9,691 career FGM) is 10 made baskets from passing Patrick Ewing for 16th on the NBA all-time list. Anthony is second among active players in terms of made field goals (James).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #45 - Portland 112, Orlando 105 — March 26, 2021, Amway Center, Orlando

Galvanized by one of the best midseason debuts in team history, the Trail Blazers took down the Magic, 112-105 in Orlando ... The Trail Blazers made at least 18 threes for the third consecutive game ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 22 points (8-26 FG, 2-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes ... In his first game as a Trail Blazer, Norman Powell scored 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and had two rebounds, one assist and two steals ... It was the highest scoring debut of a player at least 20 games into the season in team history ... Robert Covington added 15 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his third straight game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, finishing with 15 of both ... Chuma Okeke led the Magic with a career-high 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT), six rebounds and four assists ... Dwayne Bacon added 17 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Game #44 - Portland 125, Miami 122 — March 25, 2021, AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami

Portland rallied yet again in the final frame coming back from a 10 point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 125-122 win over Miami ... The Trail Blazers made 20+ threes for the 13th time in team history and seventh time this season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and eight assists ... Damian Lillard added 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and nine assists one block ... Carmelo Anthony had 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench ... Enes Kanter had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT) and 16 rebounds, including nine offensive ... Kanter is the first Trail Blazer to ever record consecutive games with nine or more offensive boards ... Tyler Herro led the Heat with 29 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists ... Bam Adebayo added 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 13-of-16 shooting (3-3 FT).

Game #43 - Brooklyn 116, Portland 112 — March 23, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

James Harden tied a career-high in assists, and despite scoring 41 first quarter points Portland wasn't able to hold on against Brooklyn, falling 116-112 Tuesday at Moda Center ... Portland tied a season-high with seven players finishing in double-figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and nine assists ... Enes Kanter recorded his 24th double-double of the season, finishing with 19 points (6-8 FG, 7-8 FT) and 19 rebounds in 40 minutes ... Robert Covington had 13 points (4-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks ... CJ McCollum added 16 points, five rebounds and four steals ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3-PT) and pulled down two rebounds ... James Harden led the Nets with 25 points (7-24 FG, 11-13 FT), and tied a career-high with 17 assists ... Jeff Green added 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting (2-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), to go with four rebounds and one assist.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (left knee contusion) is questionable while Nassir Little (right thumb sprain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Sunday's game versus Toronto.

As for the Raptors, DeAndre' Bembry (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw (left knee; swelling) and Paul Watson (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.