Trail Blazers Radio Play-By-Play Voice Brian Wheeler Returns From Medical Leave On November 25

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2018) – For the first time in the 2018-19 season, Portland Trail Blazers radio play-by-play voice Brian Wheeler takes the microphone as the team hosts the LA Clippers this Sunday, November 25. Wheeler had been on medical leave, and for now will be limited to broadcasting only home games. NBC Sports Northwest (NBCSNW) Rip City Radio broadcaster Travis Demers, who had been filling-in for Wheeler so far this season, will handle Trail Blazers road games.



“Addressing my health in a positive manner was a top priority, and I’m excited about my progress so far,” said Wheeler, now in his 21st season with the Trail Blazers. “I’m very appreciative of what Travis Demers has done for Rip City fans in my absence; and am grateful to the Trail Blazers organization for their continued support.”



Wheeler is one of the NBA’s longest-tenured radio broadcasters with 1,777 games called in Portland. At one point for the Trail Blazers, Wheeler had broadcasted an impressive 1,359 consecutive games before illness briefly sidelined him in 2013.



Wheeler will rejoin his regular broadcast partner, color analyst and former Trail Blazers player Michael Holton for his home game duties. Demers, co-host of the daily radio show “Rip City Drive” alongside Chad Doing, will continue working with Trail Blazers Insider Casey Holdahl for road games as he’s done all season.



Trail Blazers games are helmed by radio flagship AM-620 NBCSNW Rip City Radio and extend around the region across the 21-station Trail Blazers Radio Network.