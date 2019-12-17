Trail Blazers Overcome Bad Start, Overturned Calls For One-Point Win In Phoenix

PHOENIX -- The Trail Blazers overcame a 16-point deficit, a number of overturned calls and a potential game-winner late to come away with 111-110 victory versus the Suns in front of a crowd of 14,193 Monday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

“It was an exciting game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stott. "I think both teams at the end could have ended up with a win and we were fortunate at the end that we made one extra play."

The Trail Blazers are now 11-16 overall and 6-10 on the road this season. Portland has now won 11 straight versus the Suns, including their last five games in Phoenix.

Despite practicing in Phoenix on both Saturday and Sunday, the Trail Blazers looked like a team that hadn't played much basketball as of late in the first quarter of Monday night's game versus the Suns. They committed fouls at an alarming rate, turned the ball over repeatedly and made just one of their first eight field goal attempts.

Were it not for CJ McCollum, who scored or assisted on six of Portland's eight made field goals in the first quarter, the Trail Blazers would have found themselves worse off than down eight going into the second.

Though it wouldn't take long to get worse. With their defense stretched thin due to injuries and foul trouble, the Blazers had no success slowing the Suns' offense in the first 20 minutes of play. So when Frank Kaminsky made a 10-foot floater with 6:51 to play in the first have to give the Suns their largest lead of the game at 49-33, there wasn't a whole lot of reason to believe the tide would turn in Portland's favor.

But while they didn't have much luck slowing the Suns, their own offense did pick up behind 57 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from three in the quarter. Combined with scoring nine points off six Suns turnovers, the Blazers were able to get into the half with a relatively manageable eight-point deficit.

Portland found their defense in the third quarter, holding the Suns to 9-of-24 shooting while hitting more than 50 percent of their field goal attempts and three-pointers. They managed to defend without fouling and score without turning the ball over, resulting in Portland taking their first lead of the game with under four minutes to play in the third.

"We got more physical on defense," said Lillard. "Our hands were more active, we got some deflections and got out and anytime a team plays how they were playing, getting it out quick and they’re playing at a fast pace in transition they have a hard time getting back in transition and we got some deflections, we got some stops and we were able to push it at them and catch them off balance. We weren’t getting the benefit of the doubt with the whistles, like we were fouling a lot and not getting any fouls so we just had to bite down, that’s what it came down to."

The Blazers would eventually take a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter, and from there, it was a back-and-forth battle featuring eight lead changes and two ties.

While six points is hardly a comfortable lead, it seemed like it might be enough for the Blazers to ride out the win after an Anthony fadeaway gave Portland a 108-102 lead with 2:48 to play. But after two calls, an out of bounds and a goaltend, benefitting the Trail Blazers were overturned late in the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the Trail Blazers might be destined to lose a close game after rallying from an abysmal start.

And when Kelly Oubre Jr. was fouled on a made three-pointer and converted the free throw for the four-point play to give the Suns a 109-108 lead with 32 seconds remaining in regulation to seize momentum late, it seemed as though Portland was on the way to a disappointing loss in a season that has largely been defined by missteps.

On the ensuing possession, Lillard got around Ricky Rubio and elevated around Aron Baynes for the go-ahead bucket, and-1. But the play was reviewed, and considering the preceding events, one could be forgiven for assuming the Blazers would once again be on the wrong side of a cruel fate.

But the call was confirmed on review and Lillard made the free throw, giving Portland a one-point lead with 26 seconds to play.

"On the last drive, Coach said do you want the big to come up or what I said no, I’ll just go flat," explained Lillard. "Let me isolate from the top. I knew I would get past my man and I was just seeing where guys were going to come from to help and once I saw him slowly leaving his man, he was inching over and he didn’t look like he was loading up to block it so I knew he was going to take a charge and I kind of like jumped to the right and finished with the right and he had to meet me on the other side so he had to take an extra slide. So once I laid it in, I knew it was a block because he was moving underneath.”

The Suns had a chance to take the game, and after Ricky Rubio got a clean look at a long two after baiting Hassan Whiteside to jump on a three-point pump fake, the fear that Trail Blazers fans experienced during the last video review likely came rushing back.

But Rubio's attempt was off and Lillard was able to corral the rebound as time expired to secure the one-point victory.

“Second half we got stops," said McCollum. "We played better defensively, held them to 21 points in the third quarter and that was huge for us and we got back into the game. Fourth quarter we got stops and got a string of three in a row six or seven times and that was basically the game."

McCollum led all scorers with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in nearly 40 minutes.

Lillard scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half while also adding five assists in 36 minuets. Carmelo Anthony shot 50 percent from the field and 4-of-6 from three for 23 points whole also grabbing eight rebounds and blocking three shots, one of which came at a crucial point in the fourth quarter.

Whiteside put up a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds while also blocking three shots and Kent Bazemore went for 11 points, three rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist in 31 minutes.

Oubre Jr. led the Suns with 24 points while Kaminsky and Dario Saric each added 17 points. Baynes and Cameron Johnson each finished with 13. Ricky Rubio had a triple-double of 10 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds in the losing effort.

After playing two games over the course of five days on the road the Trail Blazers return to Portland, where they'll remain through the Christmas holiday. They'll play four home games over that stretch starting with a tilt versus the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.