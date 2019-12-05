Trail Blazers Outlast Kings To Start Homestand

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers started a four-game homestead with a 127-116 win versus the Sacramento Kings in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

"You know, it was a good win, a back-to-back and traveling, getting in late last night," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "The defense wasn't necessarily what we needed it to her in the first three quarters, but we were able to get some stops in the fourth."

Portland is now 9-13 overall and 4-4 at home this season. The Trail Blazers have won four of their last five games for the first time this season and have now bested the Kings in 12 consecutive games at the Moda Center.

Wednesday's game was a clash of two variables.

On one side, the Blazers were hosting a Kings squad playing without De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III, leaving head coach Luke Walton with three of his five best players.

And while Portland has played the majority of their season thus far without key contributors, they still entered Wednesday's game with considerably more talent than the visitors.

And on the other side, you had a Trail Blazers team playing on the second night of a back-to-back after having lost to the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Getting from Staples Center to LAX takes a while and the flight back from Los Angeles to Portland isn't especially short, so the team got home relatively late for a quick turnaround.

So, talent versus fitness. And for the first three quarters, it was basically a wash. Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three and had four players in double figures, neither team led by more than eight points, the lead changed nine times and the game was tied 10 times.

But thanks to making five more free throws in the first three quarters than their opponent, the Trail Blazers managed to take a 100-95 lead into the fourth and final quarter.

And it was there that talent would eventually win out. Both Damian Lillard and Kent Bazemore went 3-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from three in the fourth quarter for eight points, while the latter also played lockdown defense on Sacramento's guards.

In the end, the Trail Blazers were able to hold the Kings to 33 percent shooting from the field and 0-of-7 shooting from three in the fourth to pull away.

"Obviously, to start the game, the first three quarters, they played comfortable," said Lillard. "We just didn't do a good enough job in that stretch of the game and I think it showed because it was obvious toward the end of the game when we stepped it up and tightened it up on that end, got separation because of it. So I think it was obvious that it wasn't good enough the first three quarters or so. The fourth quarter, we stepped it up and that was when we won the game."

TOP PERFORMERS

Five Trail Blazers finished in double figures led by CJ McCollum, who went 14-of-22 from the field and 5-of-10 from three for 33 points to go with four assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes. The 6-4 guard also blocked a career-high four shots, all those coming in the first half.

McCollum wasn't the only Blazer to put up a career high in a somewhat unexpected statistic, as Hassan Whiteside handed out seven assists, three more than his previous career high, while also adding 22 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes.

"He made some nice backdoor passes, so that was good to see," said Stotts of his starting center. "I said he was gonna get a triple-double some time this year, I thought he might get it tonight."

Damian Lillard finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists and Carmelo Anthony shot 50 percent from both the field and from three to finish with 20 points in just under 36 minutes.

Kent Bazemore rounded out Portland's double-digit scorers with 19 points off there bench. The rest of Portland's reserves combined for seven points.

Rican Holmes led the Kings with a career-high 28 points to go with 10 rebounds for the double-double. Buddy Hield added 23 points, though he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

NOTABLE

• The Trail Blazers had four starters score 20+ points for the first time this season. It was the second time this season that four Portland players scored 20+ points.

• Portland had 28 assists, marking their 11th straight game of 20+ assists, and tying their second-highest total of the season.

• Portland’s 11-point margin of victory marked their fifth double-digit win of the season.

• Portland recorded double-digit blocks (10) for the third time this season.

• The Trail Blazers shot 56.0% from the field, marking their second-best shooting performance of the season (57.7%, 11/2/19 vs. PHI).

'

• Portland outscored Sacramento 28-17 in transition. Portland’s 28 fast break points was a season high.

QUOTABLE

“Well, we can’t take it for granted, there aren’t any easy ones. It is nice to be home, we did have a lot of road games, but it doesn’t guarantee anything. It is certainly better than the alternative.” -- Terry Stotts on the team playing four straight at home

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

After a day off, the Trail Blazers will face arguably their most difficult test of the season thus far when they host the Los Angeles Lakers, currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, Friday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports NW and ESPN.