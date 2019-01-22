Trail Blazers Out For Another Division Win In Oklahoma City

After ending the Jazz's six-game winning streak Monday night in Salt Lake City, the Trail Blazers finishing off a Northwest Division back-to-back by facing the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 117-116

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 76-41

AT THE THUNDER: Thunder lead, 76-40

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-105, 3/25/18

LAST THUNDER WIN: 111-109, 1/4/19

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Oklahoma City)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Thunder during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder lead the season-series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: A Damian Lillard three-point attempt with 1.5 seconds remaining in the game missed as the Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder, 111-109, at Moda Center on Jan. 4. Lillard led Portland with 23 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 8-9 FT) to go with eight assists and two steals while Paul George scored a game-high 37 points (10-23 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 12-14 FT) for the Thunder, adding eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.

• TAKING CARE OF THE BALL: Portland ranks seventh in the NBA in assists over the last 12 games (27.2) while committing the second- fewest turnovers (12.2). In that span, Oklahoma City ranks 21st in assists (23.5) and has committed the fifth-fifth fewest turnovers (12.5).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games against the Thunder. In that span, he has averaged 26.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.29 steals.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block against Oklahoma City on Jan. 4. He has scored at least 17 points in six of his last seven games against the Thunder, and has averaged 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in that span.

• Al-Farouq Aminu finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists against the Thunder on Jan. 4.

• Russell Westbrook recorded 31 points (13-28 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 4. Westbrook has scored 30-plus points in five of his last eight games against Portland, including three games of 40-plus.

• Paul George has scored at least 20 points in four of his five games against the Trail Blazers with the Thunder. In those five games, he has averaged 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.00 steal.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry and Oklahoma City center Nerlens Noel were teammates in Dallas for one-plus season from 2016-18.

• CONNECTION: Oklahoma City guard Raymond Felton played for the Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season, averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 60 games (56 starts).

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Tuesday's game, though rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. are on assigned in the G-League.

The Thunder have not yet released an injury report for Tuesday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also air on NBA TV, though blackout restrictions apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.