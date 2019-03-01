Trail Blazers Look To Remain Undefeated On Road Trip In Toronto

After starting a seven-game, post All-Star break road trip with four-straight wins, the Portland Trail Blazers head to Canada for a test versus the Toronto Raptors Friday night at Scotiabank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-16

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 15-7

AT THE RAPTORS: Trail Blazers lead, 13-9

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-122, 12/14/18 (Portland)

LAST RAPTORS WIN: 130-105, 2/2/18 (Toronto)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Raptors during the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers bench combined for 58 points as eight Portland players scored in double figures during a 128-122 vic-tory over the Raptors at Moda Center on Dec. 14. Damian Lillard had 24 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3-PT, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and four assists for Portland while Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), six rebounds and four assists.

• GETTING DEFENSIVE: Over the last 10 games, the Raptors (108.5) and Trail Blazers (108.6) rank fifth and seventh in the NBA in opponent scoring.

• Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 10 straight games against the Raptors and has topped 30 points in three of his last five games against Toronto. Lillard has averaged 36.7 points (56.1% FG, 48.1% 3-PT, 88.5% FT) and 7.7 assists in his last three games in Toronto.

• CJ McCollum had 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebounds, four assists and three steals against the Raptors on Dec. 14. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last seven games against Toronto. He has shot 46.3% from the three-point line against Toronto for his career.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block against Toronto on Dec. 14.

• Zach Collins scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 21 minutes off the bench against Toronto on Dec. 14.

• In his last five games against the Trail Blazers, Kawhi Leonard has scored 20-plus points four times. In those five games, Leonard has averaged 27.0 points (60.0% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 90.0% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.20 steals.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers with the Grizzlies this season, Marc Gasol averaged 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.50 steals and 3.5 blocks.

• Kyle Lowry missed the Dec. 14 meeting between the Raptors and the Trail Blazers with a left thigh contusion.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Raptors guard Jodie Meeks were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons from 2010-12.

INJURY NOTES

Evan Turner (left knee) is out and Enes Kanter is not with team for Friday's game at Toronto.

As for the Raptors, For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet (left thumb) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. ESPN and NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.