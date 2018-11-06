Trail Blazers Look End Two Year Losing Streak To Bucks Tuesday Night

The Trail Blazers pass the halfway point of a six-game homestand Tuesday nighst by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in their first and only visit to the Moda Center this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Bucks lead, 72-51

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-27

AT THE BUCKS: Bucks lead, 45-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 107-95, 2/2/16 (Portland)

LAST BUCKS WIN: 103-91, 3/21/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Milwaukee)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Bucks during the 2018-19 season. Milwaukee won the season series in 2017-18, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Bucks defeated the Trail Blazers, 103-91, in Portland on Nov. 30. Milwaukee was led by Khris Middleton, who finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists, while Jusuf Nurkic paced Portland with 25 points (9-17 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assists and three steals.

• LEAGUE LEADERS: The Bucks are tied for the third-best winning percentage in the league (.889) while the Trail Blazers are tied for fifth (.700). Milwaukee has the best point differential in the league (+15.8) while the Trail Blazers rank fourth (+9.4).

• Damian Lillard averaged 22.0 points (41.9% FG, 38.5% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Bucks last season. He has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four games against Milwaukee.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 21.0 points (47.1% FG, 83.3% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.00 blocks in two games against Milwaukee in 2017-18. Nurkic has recorded a double-double in all four of his career games against the Bucks.

• In two games against Milwaukee last season, CJ McCollum averaged 20.5 points (42.1% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.00 steal. McCollum has scored 20-plus points in four of his last fi ve games against the Bucks.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 32.0 points (55.8% FG, 20.0% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Antetokounmpo has blocked 11 shots and recorded seven steals in his last four games against Portland.

• Khris Middleton averaged 22.0 points (53.3% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 100% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games against Portland last season. He has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Milwaukee guard Pat Connaughton spent his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers (2015-18), posting averages of 3.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 155 games (six starts).

• CONNECTION: Terry Stotts spent two seasons as head coach of Milwaukee from 2005-07, compiling a 63-83 record (.432).

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard Nik Stauskas is questionable for Tuesday's game with a right quad injury while Maurice Harkless will miss his sixth consecutive game with a left knee injury.

As for the Bucks, D.J. Wilson (right hamstring) is out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Tuesday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.