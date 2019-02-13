Trail Blazers Host Warriors In Last Game Before All-Star Break

After returning winless from a two-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers (33-23) have one last chance to get back on the winning side of things before the All-Star break when they host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 124-104

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 82-31

AT THE WARRIORS: Warriors lead, 73-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-109 (ot), 12/27/18 (Golden State)

LAST WARRIORS WIN: 115-105, 12/29/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Golden State)

GAME NOTES

• Today’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Golden State leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: Two days after defeating the Warriors in overtime in Oakland, the Trail Blazers fell to Golden State in Portland, 115-105, on Dec. 29. Damian Lillard scored a game-high 40 points (14-23 FG, 6-13 3-PT, 6-7 FT) for the Trail Blazers to go with two rebounds and five assists while Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

• In three games against the Warriors this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 28.0 points (44.8% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 1.7 re-bounds, 6.0 assists and 1.33 steals. Lillard has scored 30-plus points in five of his last seven home games against Golden State, including four games of 40-plus.

• Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists against Golden State on Dec. 29. In three games against the Warriors this season, Nurkic has averaged 23.3 points (55.3% FG, 72.0% FT), 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

• In three games against Golden State this season, CJ McCollum has averaged 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has scored 20-plus points in six of his last eight games against the Warriors and made at least three three-pointers in four of the last five meetings.

• Stephen Curry scored 25 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 11-14 FT) against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 29 to go with five rebounds, eight assists and two steals. In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Curry has averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.00 steals.

• In three games against Portland this season, Kevin Durant has averaged 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.67 blocks. Durant has scored at least 25 points in nine straight games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Warriors guard Stephen Curry is the older brother of Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry. The Curry brothers and Portland guard Damian Lillard will compete in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest on Feb. 16.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry, Portland guard/forward Rodney Hood, and Golden State guard Quinn Cook were all at Duke during the 2012-13 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report.

As for the Warriors, both DeMarcus Cousins (rest) and Shaun Livingston (rest) are out for Wednesday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also air on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.