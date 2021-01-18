Trail Blazers Host Spurs In Martin Luther King Jr. Day Matinee

As a part of the NBA’s celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Portland Trail Blazers (8-5) host the San Antonio Spurs (7-6) in the third game of a seven-game homestand. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at noon.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Spurs lead, 87-86

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 55-31

SAN ANTONIO HOME: Spurs lead, 56-32

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-117, 2/6/20 (Portland)

LAST SAN ANTONIO WIN: 110-113, 10/28/19 (San Antonio)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 18 game against the Spurs is the first of three meetings between Portland and San Antonio this season. The following two matchups will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the season series against the Spurs in 2019-20, 2-1. Over the past four seasons, Portland and San Antonio have gone an even 7-7 in 14 contests.

• The Spurs and Trail Blazers are averaging the fewest turnovers in the league this season, at 10.3 and 11.7 respectively.

• Damian Lillard averaged 25.3 points (32.8% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 96.2% FT), 5.7 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games against San Antonio last season. Lillard has finished with at least 20 points in each of his last eight games against the Spurs.

• In three games against the Spurs last season, CJ McCollum averaged 26.0 points (47.0% FG, 47.8% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. McCollum has handed out at least five assists in each of his last four games against San Antonio.

• LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 21.7 points (45.0% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks in three games against Portland last season.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, DeMar DeRozan averaged 21.3 points (42.6%, 88.9%) 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals. DeRozan's career-highs in both FTM (24, Mar. 4, 2016) and 3PM (six, Feb. 2, 2018) have come against Portland.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,825 career 3PM) is three three-pointers away from passing Kobe Bryant for 17th most in NBA history. Lillard is fifth among active players.

• CONNECTION: Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge spent the first nine seasons of his career in Portland, posting averages of 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #13 - Portland 112, Atlanta 106 — Jan. 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Hawks, outscoring Atlanta by 13 in the second-half en route to a 112-106 victory at Moda Center... Portland extended their franchise-record of consecutive games with 12+ 3PM, sinking 15... Portland pulled down season-highs in both offensive and total rebounds... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists... It was Lillard's seventh games with 30+, which leads the NBA... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT) and three rebounds... Derrick Jones reached double figures for the first time as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 10 points and nine boards... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in his first start of the season... Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists... Clint Capela scored a season-high 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), to go with 15 boards and four blocks.

Game #12 - Indiana 111, Portland 87 — Jan. 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second game of their first back-to-back of the season, the Trail Blazers fell to the Pacers, 111-87 at Moda Center... Portland made 13 three-pointers, marking the 14 straight game with at least 12 3PM... Portland finished with a season-high 14 offensive rebounds... CJ McCollum scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists... McCollum tied Mychal Thompson for ninth on the Trail Blazers' all-time scoring list... Damian Lillard also finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-6 FT), while recording six rebounds and four assists... Derrick Jones Jr. tied a season-high with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting (1-1 3-PT), and had six rebounds and three blocks ... Carmelo Anthony added 10 points off the bench... Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes... Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 11 boards for the Pacers.

Game #11 - Portland 132, Sacramento 126 — Jan. 13, 2021, Golden1 Center, Sacramento

Portland's electric backcourt willed the Trail Blazers to a 132-126 comeback win against the Kings at Golden1 Center... The Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 made three pointers... The two teams combined for 43 3PM, tied for the second-most in NBA history... Damian Lillard was once again the catalyst, finishing with 40 points (11-23FG, 6-15 3-PT, 12-12 FT), 13 assists and three steals in 42 minutes... Lillard is the first player in NBA history with 40+ points, 13+ assists and zero turnovers... CJ McCollum scored 28 points (10-23 FG, 6-16 3-PT, 2-4 FT) and tallied seven rebounds and 10 assists... Jusuf Nurkic added a season-high 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks... Gary Trent Jr. finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3-PT) and four assists off the bench... De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists... Buddy Hield added 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-18 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento.

INJURY NOTES

CJ Elleby (left foot strain) is questionable; CJ McCollum (left foot sprain), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Monday's game versus San Antonio.

For the Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks (health and safety protocols), Luka Samanic (sore throat), Quinndary Weatherspoon (left knee; surgery) and Derrick White (left second toe; fracture) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.