Trail Blazers Host Pistons Sunday on '2000's Night'

The Portland Trail Blazers look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dertoit Pistons in the first contest between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 63-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 39-19

AT THE PISTONS: Pistons lead, 36-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 117-112, 3/23/19 (Portland)

LAST PISTONS WIN: 99-90, 3/30/19 (Detroit)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Detroit)

GAME NOTES

•Sunday's meeting will be the first of two games between the Trail Blazers and Pistons during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Detroit split the season series, 1-1 during the 2018-19 season.

• Portland and Detroit are both top-10 3-PT shooting teams this season, with Portland in sixth at 37.0%, and Detroit right behind in eighth at 36.8%

• The Trail Blazers and Pistons have split the last 14 meetings, 7-7, dating back to the 2012-13 season.

• CJ McCollum missed both games against the Pistons last season. He holds career averages of 19.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in seven games (six starts) against Detroit.

• Trevor Ariza averaged 16.0 points (50.0% FG, 45.8% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists against Detroit last season with both Phoenix and Washington, including two games of 20-plus points. Ariza has scored in double figures in five of his last eight games against the Pistons.

• Hassan Whiteside averaged 11.3 points (57.1% FG, 18.2% FT), 12.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks in three games against Detroit with Miami last season. He has recorded a double-double in each of his last two outings against the Pistons

• Derrick Rose averaged 17.5 points (42.1% FG, 75.0% FT), 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers with the Timberwolves last season. Rose has reached double-figures in scoring in 11 of his 12 career games against Portland.

• Christian Wood had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT) five rebounds and two assists in his lone game against Portland last season on Nov. 21. Sunday will be his third career-game against the Trail Blazers.

• Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Pistons guard Langston Galloway are two of the NBA's top-four corner 3-PT shooter by percentage. McCollum leads the league at 56.1% while Galloway is fourth at 52.1%.

• CONNECTION: Portland guards Gary Trent Jr (2017-18) and Rodney Hood (2013-14), and Detroit guard Luke Kennard (2015-17) all attended Duke University.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts and Detroit head coach Dwane Casey were both assistant coaches for the 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (right groin strain), Mario Hezonja (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Sunday's game

The Pistons have yet to release an injury report for Sunday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.