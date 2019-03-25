Trail Blazers Host Nets With A Chance To Clinch Playoff Berth

The Portland Trail Blazers have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the 2019 NBA Playoffs and finish a four-game homestand undefeated when they host the Brooklyn Nets Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 63-24

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 36-7

AT THE NETS: Trail Blazers lead, 27-17

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-91, 2/21/19 (Brooklyn)

LAST NETS WIN: 101-97, 11/10/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game is the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Nets during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers outscored the Nets in the paint, 66-50, and outrebounded them, 60-49, in a 113-99 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 21. Jusuf Nurkic led the Trail Blazers with 27 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks while Allen Crabbe scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3-PT) off the bench to lead the Nets.

• CRASHING THE GLASS: The Trail Blazers rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game for the season (11.5) while the Nets are 11th (10.7). The Trail Blazers rank fourth in second chance points (14.5) while Brooklyn is 11th (13.6).

• Playing in his first game for the Trail Blazers, Enes Kanter had 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds against Brooklyn on Feb. 21. In four total games against the Nets this season, Kanter has averaged 21.3 points and 12.0 rebounds.

• Damian Lillard logged 13 points (5-21 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals against the Nets on Feb. 21. In his last eight games against Brooklyn, Lillard has scored at least 33 points four times.

• Jusuf Nurkic has scored 20-plus points in three straight games against Brooklyn, averaging 25.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in those contests.

• Al-Farouq Aminu had a double-double of 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT) and 10 rebounds at Brooklyn on Feb. 21.

• D’Angelo Russell recorded 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 21. He has scored at least 21 points in four of his last six games against Portland, averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 assists in that span.

• Ed Davis had 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 21.

• CONNECTION: Brooklyn guards Allen Crabbe (2013-17) and Shabazz Napier (2016-18) and Brooklyn center Ed Davis (2015-18) all spent multiple seasons with the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Nets guard Dzanan Musa played together for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification in September of 2018.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will miss his fourth game with a popliteus strain in his left knee.

For the Nets, Allen Crabbe (right knee), Dzanan Musa (G League), Theo Pinson (G League) and Alan Williams (G League) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.