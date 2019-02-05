Trail Blazers Host Heat After Extended Break

After a five-day break, the Portland Trail Blazers return to action Tuesday night by hosting the Miami Heat at the Moda Center in the first two consecutive national television games. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-21

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 19-11

AT THE HEAT: Trail Blazers lead, 20-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-99, 3/12/18 (Portland)

LAST HEAT WIN: 120-111, 10/27/18 (Miami)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Miami)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the second and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Heat during the 2018-19 season. The Heat lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Heat defeated the Trail Blazers in Miami on Oct. 27, 120-111. Miami closed the game on a 17-5 run in the final 2:48 to earn the victory. Damian Lillard led the way for the Trail Blazers with a season-high 42 points (15-28 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go with seven rebounds and six assists while Goran Dragic had 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists for Miami.

• LAST 10 GAMES: Portland is 7-3 in its last 10 games, while Miami is 3-7 in that span. The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in scoring over the last 10 games (119.9) while the Heat rank 29th in scoring over the last 10 games (97.9).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 32 points in three of his last four games against the Heat. In those four contests, Lillard has aver-aged 35.3 points (51.2% FG, 51.2% 3-PT, 97.2% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

• CJ McCollum scored 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and one block at Miami on Oct. 27. McCollum has scored at least 17 points in each of his last seven games against the Heat.

• Zach Collins recorded 13 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and two blocks at Miami on Oct. 27. Collins has scored in double figures in each of his last two games against Miami and has averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.33 blocks in three career games against the Heat.

• Dwyane Wade scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and one assist against the Trail Blazers on Oct. 27. In 27 career games against the Trail Blazers, Wade has averaged 25.1 points (49.2% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 79.5% FT), 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

• Kelly Olynyk notched 19 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal against Portland on Oct. 27. Olynyk has scored at least 10 points in four of his last five games against the Trail Blazers. He has averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in that span.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Miami forward/center Kelly Olynyk were teammates in Boston for two seasons from 2014-16.

• CONNECTION: Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra attended Portland’s Jesuit High School and played basketball at the University of Portland.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report, though the status of Rodney Hood, who Portland acquired via trade on Monday, is to be determined.

For the Heat, Goran Dragic (right knee), Derrick Jones, Jr. (right knee), Yante Maten (G League) and Duncan Robinson (G League) are out for Tuesday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game will be nationally televised on TNT. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.