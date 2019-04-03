Trail Blazers Host Grizzlies With One Week To Go

The Portland Trail Blazers, still with much to play for, start the final week of their 2018-19 regular season schedule by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 49-39

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 26-17

AT THE GRIZZLIES: Trail Blazers lead, 23-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 99-92, 12/19/19 (Portland)

LAST GRIZZLIES WIN: 120-111, 3/5/19 (Memphis)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Memphis)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. Memphis leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Grizzlies outscored the Trail Blazers 38-25 in the fourth quarter to secure a 120-111 come-from-behind victory in Memphis on March 5. Mike Conley scored a career-high 40 points (12-18 FG, 6-7 3-PT, 10-15 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists while CJ McCollum paced the Trail Blazers with 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block.

• EVEN SPLIT: The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies have split their last 10 meetings, 5-5. The home team has won the last fi ve games between the two teams.

• In three games against Memphis this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 20.7 points (38.9% FG, 39.1% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 4.7 re-bounds, 5.0 assists and 1.33 steals. He has had two steals in three of his last four games against the Grizzlies.

• Maurice Harkless had a season-high 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block at Memphis on March 5. In two games against the Grizzlies this season, he has averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steal.

• Enes Kanter recorded 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting (3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds at Memphis on March 5.

• Zach Collins had 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block against Memphis on Dec. 19.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Mike Conley has averaged 28.7 points (50.9% FG, 61.9% 3-PT, 70.8% FT), 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He has scored at least 20 points in four straight games against Portland.

• Delon Wright scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with three rebounds, one assist and two steals off the bench against Portland on March 5.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Enes Kanter and Memphis guard C.J. Miles were teammates with the Utah Jazz during the 2011-12 season.

• CONNECTION: Memphis forward Dillon Brooks (2014-17) and Memphis guard Tyler Dorsey (2015-17) were teammates at the University of Oregon, located 113 miles south of Moda Center in Eugene.

INJURY NOTES

Both Jusuf Nurkic (broken left leg) and CJ McCollum (left popliteus strain) our out for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies. Nurkic is out for the season, while the timeline for McCollum's return is still to be determined.

As for the Grizzlies, Kyle Anderson (right shoulder), Avery Bradley (right shin), Dillon Brooks (right toe), Jaren Jackson Jr. (right thigh), CJ Miles (left foot) and Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle) are out. Mike Conley (left ankle) is doubtful and Joakim Noah (right knee) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.