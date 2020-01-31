Trail Blazers Head To L.A. To Face Lakers In First Game Since Bryant's Passing

After going 3-1 on a four-game homestand, the Trail Blazers head to Los Angeles to face the Lakers in their first game at Staples Center since the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 122-107

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-45

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 77-37

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 104-101, 4/9/19 (Los Angeles)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 128-120, 12/28/19 (Los Angeles)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Los Angeles)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game is the third and final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers during the 2019-20 season. Los Angeles leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers, 120-112, at Moda Center on Dec. 28. Damian Lillard led Portland with 31 points (7-17 FG, 4-13 3-PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block, while Kyle Kuzma paced Los Angeles with 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist.

• PROTECTING THE PAINT: The Lakers (7.13) and Trail Blazers (6.46) are first in second in the league in blocks per game.

• Damian Lillard has averaged 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in two games against the Lakers this season. Lillard has played 26 career games against Los Angeles, scoring at least 20 points in all but three of them. He is averaging 27.0 points per game for his career against the Lakers, his third-highest average against a single team.

• CJ McCollum recorded 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-8 3-PT), two rebounds and four assists against the Lakers on Dec. 28. He has averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games against the Lakers this season.

• In two games against the Lakers this season, Carmelo Anthony has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

• LeBron James has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 12.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers this season. He has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games against Portland.• In two games against Portland this season, Anthony Davis has averaged 29.5 (51.4% FG), 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five outings against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Lakers forward LeBron James and Portland forward Carmelo Anthony were both part of the 2003 draft class, with James being taken by Cleveland with the first overall pick and Anthony going to Denver with the third overall pick.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Trevor Ariza won an NBA Championship with the Lakers in 2009.

INJURY NOTES

Carmelo Anthony (personal reasons) is not with the team. Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game.

As for the Lakers, JaVale McGee (flu-like symptoms) is probable; Alex Caruso (neck soreness) and Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion) are questionable; Talen Horton-Tucker (G league), DeMarcus Cousins (right knee rehabilitation), Devontae Cacok (Two-way) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendan calling the action. The game will also broadcast on ESPN. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.