Trail Blazers Go Right Back To Work Tuesday In Washington DC

After getting blowout out Monday night in Milwaukee, the Trail Blazers (10-9) get right back to work with the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday night versus the Wizards (4-12) in Washington, DC in a contest that was recently added to the schedule. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 60-55

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 35-22

WASHINGTON HOME: Wizards lead, 33-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/4/20 (Portland)

LAST WASHINGTON WIN: 124-125, 10/22/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 2 game against Washington is the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and Wizards during the 2020-21 season. The teams will meet again on Feb. 20 in Portland.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the 2019-20 season series against Washington, 2-0.

• Damian Lillard averaged 28.5 points (50.0% FG, 46.2% 3-PT, 95.0% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against Washington last season. Lillard has reached the 20 mark in each of his last nine games against the Wizards.

• Carmelo Anthony averaged 20.5 points (68.2% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 87.5% 3-PT), 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.00 steals in two games against the Wizards last season. Anthony is averaging 25.9 points over his 36 career games against Washington, his second highest scoring average against any team.

• In his only game against the Trail Blazers last season on March 4, Bradley Beal scored 29 points (10-29 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, six assists and one steal. Beal has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games against Portland, including a 51 point performance on Dec. 5, 2017 when he recorded a career-high 21 made FGs.

• Garrison Mathews scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3-PT) while recording two rebounds and one assist against Portland on Jan. 3, 2020. It is the third-highest scoring game of his career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,654 career points) is 15 points away from passing Dominique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

• CONNECTION: Wizards center Robin Lopez spent two seasons (2013-15) with the Trail Blazers, starting in all 141 games he played while averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.60 blocks. He played 31.7 minutes per game his first season with Port- land, a career-high.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #19 - Milwaukee 134, Portland 106 — Feb. 1, 2021, Fizerv Forum, Milwaukee

The Trail Blazers couldn't match the Bucks torrid shooting performance, falling 134-106 Monday at Fizerv Forum... Portland hit double-digit three-pointers for the 32nd consecutive game, extending the franchise-long streak... Nassir Little led Portland with a career-high 30 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of action... Damian Lillard added 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes... Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points, three rebounds and a season-high five assists off the bench... Enes Kanter had 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting while pulling down 11 rebounds... Jrue Holiday paced a balanced Milwaukee attack with 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3-PT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals... Bobby Portis tied a season-high with 21 points while grabbing eight boards off the bench... Khris Middleston added 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Game #18 - Portland 123, Chicago 122 — Jan. 30, 2021, United Center, Chicago

Damian Lillard propelled Portland to a 123-122 victory Saturday night against the Bulls, hitting eight three-pointers including a walk-off as time expired... Portland shot greater than 50% from the field for just the second time on the season... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 44 points (15-26 FG, 8-17 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and nine assists... It was Lillard's 21st career game with eight or more triples, tied with James Harden for the second most all-time ... Enes Kanter finished with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3-PT) and 11 rebounds, reaching the 20 point mark for the second time this season... Gary Trent Jr. recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two assists and tied a career-high with four steals... Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with a season-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and six boards... Zach LaVine scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting (6-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

Game #17 - Houston 104, Portland 101 — Jan. 28, 2021, Toyota Center, Houston

In a game featuring double-digits leads by both squads, the Trail Blazers fell just short of the Rockets, 104-101 at Toyota Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 30th consecutive game, the fifth longest streak in NBA history... Damian Lillard led Portland with his league-leading 10+ 30+ points game... Lillard finished with 30 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3-PT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal, recording 20+ point in consecutive games for just the second time in his career... Anfernee Simons added 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3-PT) and eight boards off the bench... Enes Kanter recorded his seventh double-double of the season, with 13 points and 13 rebounds... Victor Oladipo led Houston with 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3-PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists... Christian Wood had 22 points, and 12 boards for the Rockets.

INJURY NOTES

Having played Monday night in Milwaukee, the Trail Blazers have not released an injury report for Tuesday’s game in Washington DC. However, CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out.

For the Wizards, Thomas Bryant (left knee) and Raul Neto (left groin) are out for Tuesday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.