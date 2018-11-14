Trail Blazers Get The Lakers Again, This Time In Los Angeles

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-3), winners of four-straight and seven of their last eight, begin a six-game, 11-day road trip Wednesday night versus the Los Angeles (7-6) Lakers at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 119-106

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-43

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 76-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-119, 10/18/18 (Portland)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 114-110, 11/3/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (LAL)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Lakers ended a 16-game losing streak to Portland with a 114-110 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Nov. 3. LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and seven assists to go with five rebounds while Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum scored 30 points each for the Trail Blazers.

• COLLIDING FORCES: The Lakers rank seventh in the NBA in scoring (116.2 ppg) and in field goal percentage (48.2%). The Trail Blazers limit their opponents to 106.2 ppg (t-5th) and hold them to a league-low 42.6% shooting from the field.

• In two games against the Lakers this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 29.0 points (43.1% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 re- bounds, 4.0 assists and 2.00 steals. He has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games against the Lakers.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 25.5 points (46.3% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games against the Lakers this season. McCollum has shot 44.2% from the three-point line in 18 career games against the Lakers.

• In two games against the Lakers this season, Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 15.0 points (44.4% FG, 75.0% FT), 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.00 block. Nurkic has recorded a double-double in two of his last three outings against Los Angeles.

• LeBron James has averaged 27.0 points (50.0% FG, 11.1% 3-PT, 85.0% FT), 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 block in two games against the Trail Blazers this season. James has recorded three double-doubles and one triple-double in his last six games against Portland.

• Rajon Rondo recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds against Portland on Nov. 3 after posting 13 points and 11 assists in the Oct. 18 con- test. Rondo has notched a double-double in five of his last six games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Lakers center Tyson Chandler played for the 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks while Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was an assistant coach for the team.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner and Lakers guard Lance Stephenson were teammates in Indiana for part of the 2013-14 season.

INJURY NOTES

Portland forward Maurice Harkless (left knee) is out for Sunday's game, which will be the ninth game he's missed due to injury this season. Damian Lillard (right knee) is listed as probable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday night's game can be seen both locally and nationally on ESPN.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.