Trail Blazers Game Notes: Utah Jazz (24-9) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-20)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-20) VS. UTAH JAZZ (24-9)

Wednesday, December 29, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 107-89

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 66-31

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 23-76

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-98, 5/12/21 (Utah)

LAST UTAH WIN: 129-107, 11/29/21 (Utah)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Dal.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game is the second of four games between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz during the 2021-22 season. Utah leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 129-107. Jusuf Nurkic led the way for Portland with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist while Donovan Mitchell paced Utah with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 3-3 FT), five assists and four steals.

• Anfernee Simons scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3-PT) off the bench against Utah on Nov. 29 to go with one rebound, two assists and one block.

• Damian Lillard was held to 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists at Utah on Nov. 29. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight outings against the Jazz, including a 51-point performance on Feb. 1, 2020.

• In the Nov. 29 game at Utah, Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Gobert has posted five consecutive double-doubles against the Trail Blazers, averaging 18.0 points (76.6% FG, 66.7% FT) and 17.4 rebounds in that span.

• Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 2-3 FT) off the bench against Portland on Nov. 29 to go with six rebounds and three assists. He has scored 20-plus points in two straight games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Utah center Hassan Whiteside played for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 season, averaging 15.5 points (62.1% FG, 68.6% FT), 13.5 rebounds and 2.90 blocks in 67 games (61 starts).

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Larry Nance Jr. and Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson were teammates on the Lakers from 2015-18 and with the Cavaliers from 2018-19.

NEWS AND NOTES

LILLARD'S LAST SIX: In the last six games, Damian Lillard has averaged 32.0 points (43.4% FG, 42.4% 3-PT, 91.2% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He leads the NBA in total points scored in that span (192).

NAS DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Nassir Little logged his third career double-double on Dec. 27 against Dallas, finishing with a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. At 21 years and 319 days old, Little is the youngest player in franchise history to record that stat line.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists at Memphis on Dec. 19, marking his fifth 20-point game in seven outings. Powell is one of nine players in the NBA that is averaging at least 17.0 points while shooting better than 45.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line.

THE LITTLE THINGS: Nassir Little recorded career highs of six assists and three blocks against Charlotte on Dec. 17. Against Memphis on Dec. 19, Little had 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Among players that are 6'7" or shorter, Little ranks seventh in offensive rebounds (40) and sixth in blocks (25) for the season.

40/40 CLUB: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT) against Charlotte on Dec. 17. It was his 40th career game with 40-plus points, making him one of 25 players in league history to score at least 40 points 40 times.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #33 - Dallas 132, Portland 117 — December 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

After five days off since their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks in Portland, 132-117 ... The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the health and safety protocols ... Portland made a season-high 35 free throws (of 42) ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Nassir Little had a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... It was his third career double-double ... Norman Powell added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 11 points off the bench ... A day after signing 10-day contracts, Cameron McGriff (three points), Brandon Williams (seven points) and Jarron Cumberland (two points) made their NBA debuts ... Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Dallas.

Game #32 - New Orleans 111, Portland 97 — December 21, 2021, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers in New Orleans, 111-97 ... Portland's bench struggled in the loss, getting outscored by the Pelicans reserves, 40-15 ... Damian Lillard led the charge for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Larry Nance Jr. swiped a season-high four steals to go with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 26 minutes off the New Orleans bench.

Game #31 - Portland 105, Memphis 100 — December 19, 2021, FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

The Trail Blazers won their second straight game and notched their second road win of the season with a 105-100 victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis ... Portland outrebounded the Grizzlies, 51-33 ... Portland turned the ball over 25 times while the Grizzlies had eight turnovers ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes ... Norman Powell had 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block ... In 34 minutes off the bench, Robert Covington logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3-PT), eight rebounds, one steal and four blocks ... Nassir Little added 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks ... Jusuf Nurkic had nine points and 11 rebounds ... Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists.

Game #30 - Portland 125, Charlotte 116 — December 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak and a six-game skid at Moda Center with a 125-116 win over the Hornets ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes ... It was the 40th 40-point game of Lillard's career ... Ben McLemore scored 28 points in 27 minutes off the bench, shooting 10-of-16 from the field (8-13 3-PT) ... McLemore scored 20 points in the second quarter while connecting on six three-pointers ... Norman Powell had 14 points, three rebounds and five assists ... Robert Covington had seven points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks ... Nassir Little had career highs of six assists and three blocks to go with three points and eight rebounds ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists.

Game #29 - Memphis 113, Portland 103 — December 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland suffered its seventh consecutive defeat, falling to the Grizzlies at Moda Center, 113-103 ... Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 21 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes ... Robert Covington had three steals and two blocks to go with four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes ... The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks who finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists ... Desmond Bane scored 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), Jusuf Nurkic (health & safety protocols), Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols), Dennis Smith (health & safety protocols), Robert Covington (health & safety protocols), Ben McLemore (health & safety protocols), Keljin Blevins (health & safety protocols), and Trendon Watford (health & safety protocols) are out

For the Jazz, Malik Fitts (right shoulder; sprain) is questionable; Donovan Mitchell (left low back; strain) and Udoka Azubuike (right ankle; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.